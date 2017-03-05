题目描述：
LeetCode 532. K-diff Pairs in an Array
Given an array of integers and an integer k, you need to find the number of unique k-diff pairs in the array. Here a k-diff pair is defined as an integer pair (i, j), where i and j are both numbers in the array and their absolute difference is k.
Example 1:
Input: [3, 1, 4, 1, 5], k = 2 Output: 2 Explanation: There are two 2-diff pairs in the array, (1, 3) and (3, 5). Although we have two 1s in the input, we should only return the number of unique pairs.
Example 2:
Input:[1, 2, 3, 4, 5], k = 1 Output: 4 Explanation: There are four 1-diff pairs in the array, (1, 2), (2, 3), (3, 4) and (4, 5).
Example 3:
Input: [1, 3, 1, 5, 4], k = 0 Output: 1 Explanation: There is one 0-diff pair in the array, (1, 1).
Note:
- The pairs (i, j) and (j, i) count as the same pair.
- The length of the array won't exceed 10,000.
- All the integers in the given input belong to the range: [-1e7, 1e7].
题目大意：
给定一个整数数组nums，以及一个整数k，找出其中所有差恰好为k的不重复数对。
注意：
- 数对(i, j) 和 (j, i)算作同一个数对
- 数组长度不超过10,000
- 所有整数在范围[-1e7, 1e7]之间
解题思路：
字典（Map）
首先将nums中的数字放入字典c 遍历set(nums)，记当前数字为n 若n + k在c中，则将结果+1
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def findPairs(self, nums, k):
"""
:type nums: List[int]
:type k: int
:rtype: int
"""
if k < 0: return 0
c = collections.Counter(nums)
return sum(c[n + k] > 1 - bool(k) for n in c.keys())
