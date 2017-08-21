题目描述：
There is a strange printer with the following two special requirements:
- The printer can only print a sequence of the same character each time.
- At each turn, the printer can print new characters starting from and ending at any places, and will cover the original existing characters.
Given a string consists of lower English letters only, your job is to count the minimum number of turns the printer needed in order to print it.
Example 1:
Input: "aaabbb" Output: 2 Explanation: Print "aaa" first and then print "bbb".
Example 2:
Input: "aba" Output: 2 Explanation: Print "aaa" first and then print "b" from the second place of the string, which will cover the existing character 'a'.
Hint: Length of the given string will not exceed 100.
题目大意：
打印机支持两种操作：
- 一次打印某字符重复若干次
- 从字符串的任意位置开始打印字符，覆盖原始字符
求得到目标串所需的最少打印次数
解题思路：
动态规划（Dynamic Programming）
dp[i][j]表示打印下标[i .. j]的子串所需的最少打印次数；记目标串为s
状态转移方程为：
dp[y][x] = min(dp[y][x], dp[y][z-1] + dp[z][x-1] + k) 当s[x-1] != s[z-1]时k取值1，否则k取值0
Java代码：
class Solution {
public int strangePrinter(String s) {
int size = s.length();
int[][] dp = new int[size + 1][size + 1];
for (int x = 1; x <= size; x++) {
for (int y = 1; y <= x; y++) {
dp[y][x] = x - y + 1;
for (int z = y; z < x; z++) {
dp[y][x] = Math.min(dp[y][x], dp[y][z - 1] + dp[z][x - 1] +
(s.charAt(x - 1) != s.charAt(z - 1) ? 1 : 0));
}
}
}
return size > 0 ? dp[1][size] : 0;
}
}
