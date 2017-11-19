题目描述：
LeetCode 728. Self Dividing Numbers
A self-dividing number is a number that is divisible by every digit it contains.
For example, 128 is a self-dividing number because
128 % 1 == 0,
128 % 2 == 0, and
128 % 8 == 0.
Also, a self-dividing number is not allowed to contain the digit zero.
Given a lower and upper number bound, output a list of every possible self dividing number, including the bounds if possible.
Example 1:
Input: left = 1, right = 22 Output: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 15, 22]
Note:
- The boundaries of each input argument are
1 <= left <= right <= 10000.
题目大意：
“自整除数”是指可以被自己的每一位数整除的数字。
给定左右边界范围，求范围内的所有自整除数。
解题思路：
蛮力法（Brute Force）
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def selfDividingNumbers(self, left, right):
"""
:type left: int
:type right: int
:rtype: List[int]
"""
def check(num):
digits = set(map(int, str(num)))
if 0 in digits: return False
return not any(num % d for d in digits)
return filter(check, range(left, right + 1))
