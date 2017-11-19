题目描述：

LeetCode 728. Self Dividing Numbers

A self-dividing number is a number that is divisible by every digit it contains.

For example, 128 is a self-dividing number because 128 % 1 == 0 , 128 % 2 == 0 , and 128 % 8 == 0 .

Also, a self-dividing number is not allowed to contain the digit zero.

Given a lower and upper number bound, output a list of every possible self dividing number, including the bounds if possible.

Example 1:

Input: left = 1, right = 22 Output: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 15, 22]

Note:

The boundaries of each input argument are 1 <= left <= right <= 10000 .

题目大意：

“自整除数”是指可以被自己的每一位数整除的数字。

给定左右边界范围，求范围内的所有自整除数。

解题思路：

蛮力法（Brute Force）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def selfDividingNumbers(self, left, right): """ :type left: int :type right: int :rtype: List[int] """ def check(num): digits = set(map(int, str(num))) if 0 in digits: return False return not any(num % d for d in digits) return filter(check, range(left, right + 1))

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/11/19/leetcode-self-dividing-numbers/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。