工具栏PR值更新于最后一次2013年12月5/6日

Google PR值下一次更新会在什么时候？

Google has a history of updating Toolbar Pagerank and they update it whenever they want, despite web masters coming to expect a quarterly schedule. I normally let people know it happens on Twitter or Facebook.

Google有一个工具栏PR值更新的历史记录，虽然站长们期待PR值可以定期更新，但实际上Google的PR值更新并无严格的时间表。我会在Twitter和Facebook上发布相关消息。

PR更新历史记录：

5/6 December 2013

4 February 2013

7 November 2012

2 August 2012

2 May 2012

7 February 2012

7 November 2011

1 st Week August 2011

st Week August 2011 JULY 2011

JUNE 2011

JANUARY 2011

April 2010

Dec 31, 2009

30 October 2009

27/28 May 2009

June 2009

1 / 2 April 2009

30-31 December 2008

27 September 2008

26 July 2008

29 April 2008

9 January 2008

26 October 2007

28 April 2007

2013年12月份的更新

A toolbar update was rolled out on 5 or 6 december 2013 . The December 2013 update rolled out despite Matt Cutts announcing in October he would be surprised to see an update happen before 2014, because the toolbar export was ‘broken’. Nobody knows when the next 2014 update will happen, only Google.

最近一次的PR更新是在13年12月5号或者6号。尽管Matt Cutts在2013年10月宣布Google PR不太可能会在2014年到来之前再做更新，但实际上2013年12月份PR值还是做了更新。除了Google之外，谁也不知道2014年的下一次PR值更新会是什么时候。

Note that Google exporting a snapshot of a simplification of the internal PR scores to its toolbar isn’t a big thing in the seo industry in 2014, as by itself, a higher PR usually does not correlate to higher search engine rankings.

需要注意的是，Google内部PR评分导出到工具栏的简单快照在2014年并不是SEO业界的大师，更高的PR值并不一定意味着更高的搜索引擎排名。

FAQ 常见问题解答

I collected all the articles on PR I produced and created the following FAQ – a sort of PR for beginners:

我整理了所有关于PR的文章并只撰写了下面的FAQ，一些面向初学者的关于PR值的解释

What is PR? 什么是PR？

Google says:

PageRank relies on the uniquely democratic nature of the web by using its vast link structure as an indicator of an individual page’s value. In essence, Google interprets a link from page A to page B as a vote, by page A, for page B. PageRank依赖于网络中的唯一民主特性，通过将其巨大的链接结构作为一个独立页面价值的指示器。本质上，Google将页面A指向页面B的链接解释为由页面A向页面B的一次投票。

Google also says:

Webpages with a higher PageRank are more likely to appear at the top of Google search results. 具有更高PR值到的网络页面更可能排在Google搜索结果列表的顶部。

…but that is NOT the whole story, as PR does not help determine keyword relevance. I’ve seen sites go from anywhere from ZERO to SEVEN in one update and no difference in the number of visitors the site received from natural search. This Hobo site has had a PR from ZERO to SEVEN in it’s history. You do not need to exactly know how Google PR works in 2014 to do seo, and it may be impossible to know this, as Google does not give us enough information.

但这并不是故事的全部，由于PR并不能决定关键词相关性。我见到过有的网站在一次更新后PR值从0增长到7，但是从搜索引擎来的流量并没有增长。这个Hobo网站在其历史上PR值从0增长到7。在2014年，你不需要确切了解Google PR的工作原理就可以做SEO，并且这也不太可能让人知道，因为Google没有提供足够的信息。

It’s VERY important to point out that what we see as webmasters in the Toolbar is TOOLBAR PR – this is NOT the same score Google uses internally.

需要指出的非常重要的一点是我们在webmasters看到的工具栏PR值是TOOLBAR PR—这与Google内部使用的评分并不相同。

What is Toolbar PR? 什么是工具栏PR？

Toolbar PR is a ‘simplification of REAL PR – which is a complex algorithm – and ONE of the ways Google works under-the-hood. On it’s own – PR is NOT the be and end all of ranking high in Google. Likewise – just because a page has no score in the toolbar does not mean a page has no real Pagerank – it can mean that of course, but it can mean other things. Real PR is not 0 to 10 scale as in the toolbar scores. Google has an internal PR with a MUCH higher resolution.

工具栏PR是真实PR值的简化版本—真实PR值是一套复杂的算法—并且是Google的底层算法之一。参阅其官方说明—PR不是好的Google排名的重要因素（be and end all）。同样的，仅仅因为一个页面没有工具栏评分并不意味着这个页面没有真实的Pagerank，它有可能确实没有，但也有可能是其他情况。

How Do I increase PR? 我应该如何增加PR值？

The sensible mantra for beginners should not be to “increase your PR” but rather “get quality sites to link to you” which will have the same effect. It’s harder for beginners to manipulate PR so it’s probably better to focus on just getting links from real reputable sites. If you focus on where your next QUALITY, EDITORIAL link comes from – your real PR will go up, but more importantly, so will the number of visitors you receive from Google (dependant on other factors too, mind you). Note that if you increase your score via paid links – and Google works it out – you’ll eventually lose that benefit, and possibly be penalised in some way in terms of your rankings in organic search.

对于初学者来说明智的口号（mentra）不应该是“提升你的PR值”，而应该是“为你的网站带来高质量的外链”，这会有同样的效果。对于出血者来说操纵PR值是很困难的，所以更好的选择是关注于从高质量的站点获取外链上。如果你的关注点放在下一条高质量，写在前边的链接从哪里来，你的实际PR值就会上升，但是更重要的是，你从Google导入的访客数会增加（需要提醒你的是，这也依赖于其他因素）。请注意如果你通过付费链接增长评分—并且被Google发现了—你将最终失去增加的评分，还有可能在搜索排名上收到惩罚。

Toolbar PR is not a metric I am focused on these days, or rely on, without looking at other measurements. If you want a particular page on your site to have PR, make sure it’s original content, and unique enough that Google would want to keep it in it’s results pages. Get links from real sites. Get links from pages than in turn have links to them.

工具栏PR值不是我这些天关注的，或者依赖的唯一指标。如果你想要你网站的某个特定页面拥有PR，确保其原始内容足够原创，以至于Google乐于将其收录在结果页中。从真实的站点获取外链，从别的页面获取外链，而不是链向它们。

How To Check Google Pagerank 如何检查Google Pagerank？

There are many sites on the web that let you check PR, but you can check PR of any page easily by installing a toolbar or browser plugin for Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Internet Explorer. Here’s a few I have had experience with:

Other Tools 其他工具

Most prediction and calculator tools are inaccurate at best, scams at worst. You’ll find plenty of working fake PR checkers and other tools using Google.

My Pagerank Just Dropped 我的PR值下降了

If you’re Toolbar PR score is reduced this update/export, it simply means the backlinks you have are passing less PR than they used to (for a MYRIAD of reasons), links you once had have since been removed, or your score has fallen by the very nature of a an ever expanding web. That’s nothing to be worried about if you’re actively promoting your site, and a reduction or increase in PR won’t necessarily have an obvious impact on your traffic or rankings.

如果你的工具栏PR评分在一次更新中下降了，仅仅意味着你的反向链接传递给那你的评分比原来低了（MYRIAD各种原因），曾经指向你的网站的链接被移除了，或者你的评分由于日益膨胀的网络特性下降了。如果你在积极地改进你的网站，这不是什么需要担心的事儿，PR值的增减并不一定会对你的网站流量或者排名造成影响。

A quick way to lose toolbar PR is to lose high PR links pointing at your site, or be caught buying or selling links, which is against Google’s guidelines. Google is more concerned about DEVALUING your links and rankings rather than just dropping your Toolbar PR, these days, if it is confident you are buying or selling links to help you or other websites rank better.

丢失工具栏PR值的一个迅速的方式就是丢失来自于高PR值站点的反向链接，或者购买链接/售卖链接的行为被发现，这与Google的方针相违背。这些天，比起削减你的工具栏PR值，Google更关心的是降低你的链接价值与排名，如果有确凿证据表明你销售或者购买链接来让自己的或者别的网站排名更好。

Is Toolbar PR Accurate? 工具栏PR准确吗？

The Toolbar score is not reliable. I use it as an indicator.

工具栏评分并不十分可信，我只是将它作为一个指示器。

What Is Real PR Good For? 真是PR有什么好处？

If you have a lot of pages, a lot of PR is good if you spread it about – that’s the idea, and it’s old school. Getting a link from a high PR domain is cool, but only of real use in a PR donation sense if the actual page your link is on has a decent PR (ie is well cited itself) and doesn’t have a hundred other links on there (or isn’t selling links!).

A page’s high PR might be a good indication of the natural popularity of that page, but often, it’s the result of manipulation.

一个页面的高PR值可能意味着页面具有较高的自然流行度，但通常这是人为操纵的结果。

Pages on your site which have a grey bar *might* be an indication of a potential issue or indeed G might have a problem with OR it can also be a simple sign you’re not linking to pages often enough in the site structure. Then again…. it might be just a glitch with the toolbar, or the actual original export. A high PR might be an indication of the popularity and reputation of a site, but then again, it might be a hijacked PR sourced by a crafty SEO who’s spotted a conduit that can be exploited.

The fact is nobody knows how it works these days, it’s probably far removed from the original Pagerank algorithm, and while it may still be a defining entry level requirement for competitive SERPS, it’s not visible as an important factor when it comes to ranking pages that are already in the SERPS – there are other, much more important influences on where a page ranks.

Note that Google talks about the REPUTATION of a page, a lot more than it takes about PR these days. Google ranks relevant content on a reputable pages. PR has nothing to do with keyword relevancy.

How Fast Does Real PR Accrue? 真实PR累算的速度有多快？

A page probably accrues real PR fast – perhaps instantly – as opposed to Toolbar PR that updates every 3 or so months. In the original paper, it’s laid out that all new pages are born with a smidgen of PR, but that was before the world started publishing millions of pages a day.

与工具栏PR值每3个月或者更久更新一次相对，页面的真是PR值累算的速度很快—也可能是立即计算。在原来的论文中指出，所有新页面的初始PR很低，但这是现在每天都会产生数百万个页面很久以前的事情了。

Will A High PR increase my rankings? 高PR值会提升我的排名吗？

Toolbar PR has little effect on it’s own on the amount of visitors Google will send you. A reduction in real PR however could see less pages on your site being indexed, or your site crawled less often, or less deep – many think. Think of Google Toolbar PR as ‘an indication of the PR of what your pages might have been ‘sometime ago’.

A PR 5 page will not necessarily outrank a PR 0 page because in the wild, other metrics matter more.

To get a higher Pagerank, you need to get a lot of other pages with PR to link to you. The more links pointing at your site, the better your site ranks for particular key phrases, IF Google has not already discounted links from the sites that link to you.

要取得更高的Pagerank，你需要获取许多来自其他PR页面的链接。指向你网站的链接越多，你的网站在特定关键词的排名就越高，如果Google没有惩罚你的链接的话。

PR flows, and so can be manipulated, funnelled, blocked (with NoFollow) and screwed up. It is also possible for an internal page to have a higher PR than the home page.

PR is ‘donated’ to other pages and is shared by the number of outgoing links on the pages. In theory, you may get more PR benefit from a PR 3 page with only two outbound links than a Google Page Rank 5 page with hundreds of outbound links. As I have said I’ve also experienced sites go from anywhere from PR 0 to PR 7 in one update.

We are dealing with a complicated, recursive algorithm, with decay factored in, that’s probably pretty far removed today from the details in the original paper created by Larry Page, who it’s named after.

PR may be about whether you are in Google’s main index, or not in, and probably, a measure to gauge how often or how deep you can expect Googlebot to crawl your pages. A high PR won’t rank above a low PR page just on Toolbar PR. In theory the good thing about a lot of PR, is you can get a lot more pages into Google – that’s it. It does not improve rank – it only allows a page to rank, and perhaps MORE pages to rank.

Should I link out to other sites? Should I nofollow external links to keep my Google juice?

我应该链向别的站点吗？我应该使用nofollow external链接来保持我的Google信用吗？

No. There’s much better reward in linking out to others, and building relationships with like-minded authors on other sites. Do not fear linking to sites you trust. Your site is actually more valuable to Google and other search engines if you link out sensibly, and editorially. More importantly, it’s more valuable to other web masters. Check out recommendations for rel nofollow links if you want to block PR from flowing, for whatever reason.

How to Check PR of All Internal Pages Of A Website 如何检查网站所有内页的PR值

I don’t really try to ‘manipulate’ Google PR that much – I think Google kicks back too much these days in the short term at any rate – but I do like to see which pages:

get no visitors 没有访客

are not linked to very much 外链很少

are crawled less often or 搜索引擎爬虫很少光顾

have no visible toolbar pr 没有可见的工具栏PR

or can’t rank for their titles 没有标题排名

… because then I can ask – should these pages be better optimised, and linked to more, combined, made more ‘trustworthy’ or just removed from the site altogether, if totally irrelevant (low quality pages can now hurt your site in Google)?

Recently I wanted to see at-a-glance the internal Pagerank of each page of a website, and it took me a while to actually find an internal PR checker that worked (Google has limits on how many pages you can check at once so most internal pr tools just don’t work anymore).

The best and fastest way of checking the pr of all the pages on your website is to use EXCEL. 最方便快捷的检查你网站所有页面的方式是使用EXCEL

First you’ll need to grab a list of all your URLS of your site, and this little tool makes that easy – SEO Spider. That will crawl your website and let you output a csv of all your web pages. 首先你需要获取你的网站的所有页面URL，这个小工具SEO Spider很方便就可以做到这一点。它会爬取你的网站然后输出一个包含所有web页面的csv文件

If you want to see which pages of your site has PR, you will need to download a copy of SEO TOOLS FOR EXCEL . It’s a pretty cool tool and both tools are free (SF has a limit of 500 pages on the free version). SEO TOOLS FOR EXCEL have a bulk Pagerank checker as part of it’s extensions. 如果你想要看你的网站的哪一个页面有PR，你需要下载SEO TOOLS FOR EXCEL的副本。这是一个很棒的工具并且是免费的（SF有一个500页面的免费版）SEO TOOLS FOR EXCEL有一个批量PR值检查器，这是其扩展的一部分。

The checker was very accurate, and very vast. It only took a few minutes to get the PR of a few hundred URLS I submitted.

How To Spread PR 如何传播PR

You don’t need to be concerned with this if you have a sensible website architecture and template navigation in place. A simple rule of thumb s if you want Google to find all your pages and spread link equity throughout your site, ensure your important pages are well linked to in your internal linking practices.

This is the way I started thinking. If you don’t link to a page via internal links very much, you are basically telling Google the page is not that important. If it’s not that important to you, Google won’t consider it that important to it either (if nobody else has bothered linking to the page – you are stuffed). So, linking within your website from page-to-page, you should link to the pages you value most often – as you can’t just rely on links from external sites, which are harder to get (obviously) than internal links. That advice all depends on the size of the site you have, of course.

You could also use Google Webmaster tools to see which pages are starved of internal links – that will give you an idea of your weaker pages, too, but doesn’t take into account links from external pages that introduce PR to your site.

The more I think about internal links and PR I think it comes down to %s rather than straight numbers – ie, which pages have the higher % of internal links – those are the most important pages on your site. Effectively, just about every site will have a % of pages that Google doesn’t need or want, so it’s probably not worth worrying about most pages without Toolbar PR too much.

Although Google is a links based search engine, remember Google is focused on delivering pages with a good, information rich content to it’s users, and regardless of how Google used to rank pages, where you rank in Google these days is also largely down to the content that is on the page.

If you focus on building information rich pages and make sure they have links from other pages on your site, you’ll find Google does a good job of finding your pages (even if you don’t have an xml sitemap or other form of social discovery trigger).

Scams And The Reverse Google Pagerank Algorithm

I got this message in my email:

John (REMOVED) here. I just wanted to drop you a line and invite you to be a link partner for our website. I’ve found your website with the “reverse google pagerank algorithm” which indicates that we both would get better google rankings, when we exchange links. I’ve already gone ahead and added your site hobo-web.co.uk to our link directory, could you please verify the description before it will go life at: [REMOVED]

The RGPA is not a trusted measurement I have ever heard of anyone relying on. While remembering even legitimate toolbar pr is out of date, websites can also have FAKE Toolbar PR scores – where there PR scores are influenced by redirects from other uri, so be careful if anyone is selling you a domain based on PR.

PR Penalties PR惩罚

Prior to the slightly more frequent communication via Webmaster Tools these days, Google was in the habit of dropping Toolbar scores of various websites to send a message to webmasters (normally for buying or selling links that flowed Pagerank).

I think, if you are a small business, you should be more concerned with unnatural links and Google Penguin in 2014, rather than chasing Toolbar PR.

For more, see:

PR Penalty for Google Japan

Back in 2009 Google penalised themselves, publicly, when they were discovered breaking their own rules. Google Japan was caught buying links on a blogger review network. This penalty lasted 9 months.

Matt Cutts tweeted the Japanese version of Google.co.jp was penalised for paying for blogger reviews on a blogger review network. Matt said,

Google.co.jp PageRank is now ~5 instead of ~9. I expect that to remain for a while. — Matt Cutts (@mattcutts) February 12, 2009

And then when he was questioned if this was a paid link penalty, he said

yes

For more see Google Japan Reportedly Bought Blog Posts in Promotion Campaign, Now Issued Apology

Many thought such a penalty to Google was pointless, as it wouldn’t really impact Google in a meaningful way. Before this and since, many smaller businesses have had much bigger impact of such a penalty, although Google has went to some lengths to help webmasters facilitate lifting a manual action.

TechCrunch commented:

it is interesting to see that Google, a company that not too long ago radically took action against PayPerPost bloggers in the US, today thinks the concept is suitable as long as it helps them advance in Japan.

Is PR pointless in 2014? PR在2014年毫无意义吗？

It really depends on what you are using it for. I don’t think it’s pointless – and there have been observations made that Google might use PR even today to choose a reputable source for a piece of duplicate content found on multiple sites, for instance. Sites with no PR at all can often be signs of ‘dead’ spammy sites, too, which is useful when investigating backlinks to a website. Remember though, if using PR as a measurement, it can never be relied on. On top of that, no professional seo who has looked at PR expects it to be the same algorithm published over a decade ago.

The Supplemental Index

From Matt Cutts

As a reminder, supplemental results aren’t something to be afraid of; I have got pages from my site in the supplemental results, for example. A complete software rewrite of the infrastructure for supplemental results launched in Summer 2005, and the supplemental results continue to get fresher. Having urls in the supplemental results doesn’t mean that you have some sort of penalty at all; the main determinant of whether a url is in our main web index or in the supplemental index is PageRank. If you used to have pages in our main web index and now they’re in the supplemental results, a good hypothesis is that we might not be counting links to your pages with the same weight as we have in the past. The approach I’d recommend in that case is to use solid white-hat (ethical) SEO to get high-quality links (e.g. editorially given by other sites on the basis of merit).

he goes on to say:

“It can also be the case that links that used to carry more weight for a website might not be counting as much.”

and:

“As I said in January: The approach I’d recommend in that case is to use solid white-hat (ethcial) SEO to get high-quality links (e.g. editorially given by other sites on the basis of merit).

The supplemental index is an old feature of Google, not often talked about. I am not sure it even exists now – but it was interesting to see how Pagerank played a pivotal role, back in the day.

Nobody knows exactly how PR works today apart from Google. Don’t worry about chasing it too much as it, and REPUTATION, which is more important, comes naturally as a result of getting links to quality in-depth content from reputable sites, over a sensible period of time. If using PR as a data point, remember, it’s probably not accurate, or reliable, used on it’s own.

现在除了Google没有人知道PR到底是怎样计算的。不要太过于追逐它，并且更加重要的是信誉，它是从其他信用站点的高质量深度内容获取链接的自然结果。如果将PR作为一个数据点使用，请记住，它本身可能不是那么准确，或者可依赖。

