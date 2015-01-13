题目描述：
Write a SQL query to get the nth highest salary from the Employee table.
+----+--------+ | Id | Salary | +----+--------+ | 1 | 100 | | 2 | 200 | | 3 | 300 | +----+--------+
For example, given the above Employee table, the nth highest salary where n = 2 is 200. If there is no nth highest salary, then the query should return null.
题目大意：
编写SQL查询获取雇员表中的第n高薪水值。
例如，给定上面的雇员表，当n为2时，第n高薪水为200.如果没有第n高薪水，查询返回null。
解题思路：
使用LIMIT和ORDER BY
SQL语句：
CREATE FUNCTION getNthHighestSalary(N INT) RETURNS INT
BEGIN
DECLARE M INT;
SET M=N-1;
RETURN (
# Write your MySQL query statement below.
SELECT DISTINCT Salary FROM Employee ORDER BY Salary DESC LIMIT M, 1
);
END
参阅LeetCode Discuss：https://oj.leetcode.com/discuss/21311/accpted-solution-for-the-nth-highest-salary
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2015/01/13/leetcode-nth-highest-salary/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。
一帆风顺_好好加油 发布于 2015年1月26日 23:32 #
大侠，这道nth highest salary 我有些疑问想问问，因为刚学，好多知识都停留在书本，用起来的时候还是不是很得心应手。
一，在mysql中sql也可以建立函数吗？二、m与n的含义是什么？我的理解是‘m是要返回n的前一列’，‘n是要返回的第n大的salary’，不知道这样理解对不对。三、getNthHighestSalary（N INT）其中的N是形式参数吗？
在线疯狂 发布于 2015年1月27日 17:50 #
一，是的，mysql也可以建立函数。二，因为直接写n - 1会报错。。。所以用辅助变量m。三，是的
telami 发布于 2018年2月27日 16:49 #
厉害