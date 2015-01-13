题目描述：

Write a SQL query to get the nth highest salary from the Employee table.

+----+--------+ | Id | Salary | +----+--------+ | 1 | 100 | | 2 | 200 | | 3 | 300 | +----+--------+

For example, given the above Employee table, the nth highest salary where n = 2 is 200. If there is no nth highest salary, then the query should return null.

题目大意：

编写SQL查询获取雇员表中的第n高薪水值。

例如，给定上面的雇员表，当n为2时，第n高薪水为200.如果没有第n高薪水，查询返回null。

解题思路：

使用LIMIT和ORDER BY

SQL语句：

CREATE FUNCTION getNthHighestSalary(N INT) RETURNS INT BEGIN DECLARE M INT; SET M=N-1; RETURN ( # Write your MySQL query statement below. SELECT DISTINCT Salary FROM Employee ORDER BY Salary DESC LIMIT M, 1 ); END

