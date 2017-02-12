题目描述：

LeetCode 518. Coin Change 2

You are given coins of different denominations and a total amount of money. Write a function to compute the number of combinations that make up that amount. You may assume that you have infinite number of each kind of coin.

Note: You can assume that

0 <= amount <= 5000

1 <= coin <= 5000

the number of coins is less than 500

the answer is guaranteed to fit into signed 32-bit integer

Example 1:

Input: amount = 5, coins = [1, 2, 5] Output: 4 Explanation: there are four ways to make up the amount: 5=5 5=2+2+1 5=2+1+1+1 5=1+1+1+1+1

Example 2:

Input: amount = 3, coins = [2] Output: 0 Explanation: the amount of 3 cannot be made up just with coins of 2.

Example 3:

Input: amount = 10, coins = [10] Output: 1

题目大意：

给定一些不同面值的硬币，和一个金钱总额。编写函数计算要得到目标金额，有多少种不同的硬币组合方式。

注意：你可以假设：

0 <= amount <= 5000 1 <= coin <= 5000 硬币个数不超过500 答案确保在32位整数范围内

解题思路：

动态规划（Dynamic Programmin）

状态转移方程见代码

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def change(self, amount, coins): """ :type amount: int :type coins: List[int] :rtype: int """ dp = [0] * (amount + 1) dp[0] = 1 for c in coins: for x in range(c, amount + 1): dp[x] += dp[x - c] return dp[amount]

扩展思考：将上述代码中的循环顺序对调，即为求不同硬币的排列数（Permutation）

比如用面值{1, 2, 5}的硬币组成总额5元的不重复排列共9种，分别为： [1,1,1,1,1] [1,1,1,2] [1,1,2,1] [1,2,1,1] [2,1,1,1] [1,2,2] [2,1,2] [2,2,1] [5]

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def change(self, amount, coins): """ :type amount: int :type coins: List[int] :rtype: int """ dp = [0] * (amount + 1) dp[0] = 1 for x in range(amount + 1): for c in coins: if c > x: break dp[x] += dp[x - c] return dp[amount]

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/02/12/leetcode-coin-change-2/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。