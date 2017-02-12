题目描述：
You are given coins of different denominations and a total amount of money. Write a function to compute the number of combinations that make up that amount. You may assume that you have infinite number of each kind of coin.
Note: You can assume that
- 0 <= amount <= 5000
- 1 <= coin <= 5000
- the number of coins is less than 500
- the answer is guaranteed to fit into signed 32-bit integer
Example 1:
Input: amount = 5, coins = [1, 2, 5] Output: 4 Explanation: there are four ways to make up the amount: 5=5 5=2+2+1 5=2+1+1+1 5=1+1+1+1+1
Example 2:
Input: amount = 3, coins = [2] Output: 0 Explanation: the amount of 3 cannot be made up just with coins of 2.
Example 3:
Input: amount = 10, coins = [10] Output: 1
题目大意：
给定一些不同面值的硬币，和一个金钱总额。编写函数计算要得到目标金额，有多少种不同的硬币组合方式。
注意：你可以假设：
- 0 <= amount <= 5000
- 1 <= coin <= 5000
- 硬币个数不超过500
- 答案确保在32位整数范围内
解题思路：
动态规划（Dynamic Programmin）
状态转移方程见代码
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def change(self, amount, coins):
"""
:type amount: int
:type coins: List[int]
:rtype: int
"""
dp = [0] * (amount + 1)
dp[0] = 1
for c in coins:
for x in range(c, amount + 1):
dp[x] += dp[x - c]
return dp[amount]
扩展思考：将上述代码中的循环顺序对调，即为求不同硬币的排列数（Permutation）
比如用面值{1, 2, 5}的硬币组成总额5元的不重复排列共9种，分别为： [1,1,1,1,1] [1,1,1,2] [1,1,2,1] [1,2,1,1] [2,1,1,1] [1,2,2] [2,1,2] [2,2,1] [5]
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def change(self, amount, coins):
"""
:type amount: int
:type coins: List[int]
:rtype: int
"""
dp = [0] * (amount + 1)
dp[0] = 1
for x in range(amount + 1):
for c in coins:
if c > x: break
dp[x] += dp[x - c]
return dp[amount]
