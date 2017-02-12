题目描述：

LeetCode 516. Longest Palindromic Subsequence

Given a string s, find the longest palindromic subsequence's length in s. You may assume that the maximum length of s is 1000.

Example 1:

Input:

"bbbab"

Output:

4

One possible longest palindromic subsequence is "bbbb".

Example 2:

Input:

"cbbd"

Output:

2

One possible longest palindromic subsequence is "bb".

题目大意：

求最长回文子序列的长度

解题思路：

解法I 动态规划（Dynamic Programming）

状态转移方程：

dp[i][j] = dp[i + 1][j - 1] + 2 if s[i] == s[j] dp[i][j] = max(dp[i][j - 1], dp[i + 1][j]) otherwise

上式中，dp[i][j]表示s[i .. j]的最大回文子串长度

Java代码：

public class Solution { public int longestPalindromeSubseq(String s) { int size = s.length(); int[][] dp = new int[size][size]; for (int i = size - 1; i >= 0; i--) { dp[i][i] = 1; for (int j = i + 1; j < size; j++) { if (s.charAt(i) == s.charAt(j)) { dp[i][j] = dp[i + 1][j - 1] + 2; } else { dp[i][j] = Math.max(dp[i + 1][j], dp[i][j - 1]); } } } return dp[0][size - 1]; } }

解法II 动态规划（Dynamic Programming）

问题转化为求s与reversed(s)的最长公共子序列

令s' = reversed(s), size = len(s) dp[i][j]表示s[0 .. i]与s'[0 .. j]的最长公共子序列的长度 枚举回文串的中点m，求dp[m][size - m] * 2 以及 dp[m - 1][size - m] * 2 + 1的最大值

Java代码：

public class Solution { public int longestPalindromeSubseq(String s) { int size = s.length(); int[][] dp = new int[size + 1][size + 1]; for (int i = 1; i <= size; i++) { for (int j = 1; j <= size; j++) { if (s.charAt(i - 1) == s.charAt(size - j)) { dp[i][j] = dp[i - 1][j - 1] + 1; } else { dp[i][j] = Math.max(dp[i][j - 1], dp[i - 1][j]); } } } int ans = s.length() > 0 ? 1 : 0; for (int m = 0; m < size; m++) { ans = Math.max(dp[m][size - m] * 2, ans); if (m > 0) ans = Math.max(dp[m - 1][size - m] * 2 + 1, ans); } return ans; } }

