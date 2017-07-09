题目描述：

LeetCode 637. Average of Levels in Binary Tree

Given a non-empty binary tree, return the average value of the nodes on each level in the form of an array.

Example 1:

Input: 3 / \ 9 20 / \ 15 7 Output: [3, 14.5, 11] Explanation: The average value of nodes on level 0 is 3, on level 1 is 14.5, and on level 2 is 11. Hence return [3, 14.5, 11].

Note:

The range of node's value is in the range of 32-bit signed integer.

题目大意：

求二叉树每层节点的均值

解题思路：

二叉树层次遍历

Python代码：

# Definition for a binary tree node. # class TreeNode(object): # def __init__(self, x): # self.val = x # self.left = None # self.right = None class Solution(object): def averageOfLevels(self, root): """ :type root: TreeNode :rtype: List[float] """ ans = [] que = [root] while que: ans.append(1.0 * sum([n.val for n in que]) / len(que)) nque = [] for n in que: if n.left: nque.append(n.left) if n.right: nque.append(n.right) que = nque return ans

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/07/09/leetcode-average-of-levels-in-binary-tree/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。