题目描述：
Given a word, you need to judge whether the usage of capitals in it is right or not.
We define the usage of capitals in a word to be right when one of the following cases holds:
- All letters in this word are capitals, like "USA".
- All letters in this word are not capitals, like "leetcode".
- Only the first letter in this word is capital if it has more than one letter, like "Google".
Otherwise, we define that this word doesn't use capitals in a right way.
Example 1:
Input: "USA" Output: True
Example 2:
Input: "FlaG" Output: False
Note: The input will be a non-empty word consisting of uppercase and lowercase latin letters.
题目大意：
判断单词是否为首字母大写、全部大写或者全部小写
注意：输入单词非空并且只包含大写或者小写字母
解题思路：
字符串处理
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def detectCapitalUse(self, word):
"""
:type word: str
:rtype: bool
"""
return word[1:].islower() or word.islower() or word.isupper()
