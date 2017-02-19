题目描述：
LeetCode 526. Beautiful Arrangement
Suppose you have N integers from 1 to N. We define a beautiful arrangement as an array that is constructed by these N numbers successfully if one of the following is true for the ith position (1 ≤ i ≤ N) in this array:
- The number at the ith position is divisible by i.
- i is divisible by the number at the ith position.
Now given N, how many beautiful arrangements can you construct?
Example 1:
Input: 2 Output: 2 Explanation: The first beautiful arrangement is [1, 2]: Number at the 1st position (i=1) is 1, and 1 is divisible by i (i=1). Number at the 2nd position (i=2) is 2, and 2 is divisible by i (i=2). The second beautiful arrangement is [2, 1]: Number at the 1st position (i=1) is 2, and 2 is divisible by i (i=1). Number at the 2nd position (i=2) is 1, and i (i=2) is divisible by 1.
Note:
- N is a positive integer and will not exceed 15.
题目大意：
如果整数1到N的排列，第i个数满足下列规则之一，则称该排列为“美丽排列”
- 第i个位置的数字可以被i整除
- i可以被第i个位置的数字整除
给定数字N，求有多少个美丽排列
注意：N是正整数并且不超过15
解题思路：
记忆化搜索（Memoization）
搜索函数定义为：solve(idx, nums) 其中idx为当前数字的下标，nums为剩余待选数字 初始令idx = 1, nums = [1 .. N] 遍历nums，记当前数字为n，除n以外的其余元素为nums' 若n满足题设的整除条件，则将solve(idx + 1, nums')累加至答案
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def countArrangement(self, N):
"""
:type N: int
:rtype: int
"""
cache = dict()
def solve(idx, nums):
if not nums: return 1
key = idx, tuple(nums)
if key in cache: return cache[key]
ans = 0
for i, n in enumerate(nums):
if n % idx == 0 or idx % n == 0:
ans += solve(idx + 1, nums[:i] + nums[i+1:])
cache[key] = ans
return ans
return solve(1, range(1, N + 1))
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/02/19/leetcode-beautiful-arrangement/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。