题目描述：

LeetCode 526. Beautiful Arrangement

Suppose you have N integers from 1 to N. We define a beautiful arrangement as an array that is constructed by these N numbers successfully if one of the following is true for the i th position (1 ≤ i ≤ N) in this array:

The number at the i th position is divisible by i. i is divisible by the number at the i th position.

Now given N, how many beautiful arrangements can you construct?

Example 1:

Input: 2 Output: 2 Explanation: The first beautiful arrangement is [1, 2]: Number at the 1st position (i=1) is 1, and 1 is divisible by i (i=1). Number at the 2nd position (i=2) is 2, and 2 is divisible by i (i=2). The second beautiful arrangement is [2, 1]: Number at the 1st position (i=1) is 2, and 2 is divisible by i (i=1). Number at the 2nd position (i=2) is 1, and i (i=2) is divisible by 1.

Note:

N is a positive integer and will not exceed 15.

题目大意：

如果整数1到N的排列，第i个数满足下列规则之一，则称该排列为“美丽排列”

第i个位置的数字可以被i整除 i可以被第i个位置的数字整除

给定数字N，求有多少个美丽排列

注意：N是正整数并且不超过15

解题思路：

记忆化搜索（Memoization）

搜索函数定义为：solve(idx, nums) 其中idx为当前数字的下标，nums为剩余待选数字 初始令idx = 1, nums = [1 .. N] 遍历nums，记当前数字为n，除n以外的其余元素为nums' 若n满足题设的整除条件，则将solve(idx + 1, nums')累加至答案

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def countArrangement(self, N): """ :type N: int :rtype: int """ cache = dict() def solve(idx, nums): if not nums: return 1 key = idx, tuple(nums) if key in cache: return cache[key] ans = 0 for i, n in enumerate(nums): if n % idx == 0 or idx % n == 0: ans += solve(idx + 1, nums[:i] + nums[i+1:]) cache[key] = ans return ans return solve(1, range(1, N + 1))

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/02/19/leetcode-beautiful-arrangement/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。