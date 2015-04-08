题目描述：

Given a 2d grid map of '1's (land) and '0's (water), count the number of islands. An island is surrounded by water and is formed by connecting adjacent lands horizontally or vertically. You may assume all four edges of the grid are all surrounded by water.

Example 1:

11110 11010 11000 00000

Answer: 1

Example 2:

11000 11000 00100 00011

Answer: 3

题目大意：

给定一个由字符‘1’（陆地）和‘0’（水域）组成的二维网格地图，计算岛屿的个数。岛屿被水域环绕，由竖直或者水平方向邻接的陆地构成。你可以假设网格地图的四条边都被水域包围。

测试样例见题目描述。

解题思路：

FloodFill，BFS（广度优先搜索）或者DFS（深度优先搜索）均可。

Python代码：

class Solution: # @param grid, a list of list of characters # @return an integer def numIslands(self, grid): ans = 0 if not len(grid): return ans m, n = len(grid), len(grid[0]) visited = [ [False] * n for x in range(m) ] # m * n for x in range(m): for y in range(n): if grid[x][y] == '1' and not visited[x][y]: ans += 1 self.bfs(grid, visited, x, y, m, n) return ans def bfs(self, grid, visited, x, y, m, n): dz = zip( [1, 0, -1, 0], [0, 1, 0, -1] ) queue = [ (x, y) ] visited[x][y] = True while queue: front = queue.pop(0) for p in dz: np = (front[0] + p[0], front[1] + p[1]) if self.isValid(np, m, n) and grid[np[0]][np[1]] == '1' and not visited[np[0]][np[1]]: visited[ np[0] ][ np[1] ] = True queue.append(np) def isValid(self, np, m, n): return np[0] >= 0 and np[0] < m and np[1] >= 0 and np[1] < n

