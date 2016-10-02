题目描述：

LeetCode 411. Minimum Unique Word Abbreviation

A string such as "word" contains the following abbreviations:

["word", "1ord", "w1rd", "wo1d", "wor1", "2rd", "w2d", "wo2", "1o1d", "1or1", "w1r1", "1o2", "2r1", "3d", "w3", "4"]

Given a target string and a set of strings in a dictionary, find an abbreviation of this target string with the smallest possible length such that it does not conflict with abbreviations of the strings in the dictionary.

Each number or letter in the abbreviation is considered length = 1. For example, the abbreviation "a32bc" has length = 4.

Note:

In the case of multiple answers as shown in the second example below, you may return any one of them.

Assume length of target string = m, and dictionary size = n. You may assume that m ≤ 21, n ≤ 1000, and log2(n) + m ≤ 20.

Examples:

"apple", ["blade"] -> "a4" (because "5" or "4e" conflicts with "blade")

"apple", ["plain", "amber", "blade"] -> "1p3" (other valid answers include "ap3", "a3e", "2p2", "3le", "3l1").

题目大意：

一个字符串"word"可以包含下列缩写：

["word", "1ord", "w1rd", "wo1d", "wor1", "2rd", "w2d", "wo2", "1o1d", "1or1", "w1r1", "1o2", "2r1", "3d", "w3", "4"]

给定一个目标串和一个字符串集合组成的字典，寻找目标串的缩写的最小可能长度，并且该缩写不与字典中的字符串的缩写相互冲突。

缩写中的每一个数字或者字母的长度都认为是1。例如缩写“a32bc”的长度是4。

注意：

在有多种答案时，比如第二组测试用例，你可以任选其一返回。

假设目标串长度 = m，字典长度 = n。你可以假设m ≤ 21, n ≤ 1000, 并且 log2(n) + m ≤ 20。

解题思路：

深度优先搜索（DFS） + 剪枝

复用题目Valid Word Abbreviation的单词缩写检测方法 validWordAbbreviation

首先将dictionary中长度与target不同的单词去掉。

DFS从空字符串''出发，逐一增加target中的字母；并尝试越过一些字母，插入数字。

遍历dictionary中的单词，检测冲突，若不存在冲突，则递归，并更新最优解。

剪枝策略：

利用变量length记录当前时刻的最优的单词缩写长度，若DFS分支的长度大于length，则可剪枝。

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def minAbbreviation(self, target, dictionary): """ :type target: str :type dictionary: List[str] :rtype: str """ self.target = target self.size = len(target) self.dlist = [d for d in dictionary if len(d) == self.size] self.ans = target self.length = self.size self.dfs('', 0, 0) return self.ans def dfs(self, abbr, length, depth): if length >= self.length: return if depth == self.size: for word in self.dlist: if self.validWordAbbreviation(word, abbr): return self.ans = abbr self.length = length return self.dfs(abbr + self.target[depth], length + 1, depth + 1) if depth == 0 or not abbr[-1].isdigit(): for x in range(2, self.size - depth + 1): self.dfs(abbr + str(x), length + 1, depth + x) def validWordAbbreviation(self, word, abbr): """ :type word: str :type abbr: str :rtype: bool """ size = len(word) cnt = loc = 0 for w in abbr: if w.isdigit(): if w == '0' and cnt == 0: return False cnt = cnt * 10 + int(w) else: loc += cnt cnt = 0 if loc >= size or word[loc] != w: return False loc += 1 return loc + cnt == size

与上述解法同样的思路，可以将单词缩写的冲突检测用位运算实现。

将字典dictionary中的单词word通过如下函数转化为数字：

def toNumber(self, target, word): ans = 0 for x in range(self.size): ans <<= 1 ans += target[x] == word[x] return ans

例如假设target='apple'，word='amble'，则word的二进制数字为10011

a p p l e a m b l e 1 0 0 1 1

单词缩写abbr通过如下原则转化为二进制数字：

缩写中的字母替换为二进制1，数字覆盖的位数替换为二进制0

例如单词manipulation的缩写m2ip6n可以转化为100110000001

m a n i p u l a t i o n m 2 i p 6 n 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

检测单词缩写abbr与字典dicitonary中是否存在冲突通过下列函数实现：

def checkNumber(self, number): for w in self.wlist: if number & w == number: return False return True

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def minAbbreviation(self, target, dictionary): """ :type target: str :type dictionary: List[str] :rtype: str """ self.size = len(target) self.wlist = [self.toNumber(target, d) \ for d in dictionary \ if len(d) == self.size] self.ans = (1 << self.size) - 1 self.length = self.size self.dfs(0, 0, 0) return self.toWord(self.ans) def dfs(self, number, depth, length): if length >= self.length: return if depth == self.size: if not any(number & w == number for w in self.wlist): self.ans = number self.length = length return self.dfs((number << 1) + 1, depth + 1, length + 1) if length == 0 or number & 1: for x in range(2, self.size - depth + 1): self.dfs(number << x, depth + x, length + 1) def toNumber(self, target, word): ans = 0 for x in range(self.size): ans <<= 1 ans += target[x] == word[x] return ans def toWord(self, number): ans = '' cnt = 0 for x in range(self.size): if number & (1 << self.size - x - 1): if cnt: ans += str(cnt) cnt = 0 ans += target[x] else: cnt += 1 return ans + str(cnt or '')

