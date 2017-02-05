题目描述：

LeetCode 496. Next Greater Element I

You are given two arrays (without duplicates) nums1 and nums2 where nums1 ’s elements are subset of nums2 . Find all the next greater numbers for nums1 's elements in the corresponding places of nums2 .

The Next Greater Number of a number x in nums1 is the first greater number to its right in nums2 . If it does not exist, output -1 for this number.

Example 1:

Input: nums1 = [4,1,2], nums2 = [1,3,4,2]. Output: [-1,3,-1] Explanation: For number 4 in the first array, you cannot find the next greater number for it in the second array, so output -1. For number 1 in the first array, the next greater number for it in the second array is 3. For number 2 in the first array, there is no next greater number for it in the second array, so output -1.

Example 2:

Input: nums1 = [2,4], nums2 = [1,2,3,4]. Output: [3,-1] Explanation: For number 2 in the first array, the next greater number for it in the second array is 3. For number 4 in the first array, there is no next greater number for it in the second array, so output -1.

Note:

All elements in nums1 and nums2 are unique. The length of both nums1 and nums2 would not exceed 1000.

题目大意：

给定两个数组（无重复）nums1 与 nums2，其中nums1的元素是nums2的子集。在nums2中寻找大于nums1中对应位置且距离最近的元素。如果对应位置不存在这样的元素，则输出-1。

注意：

nums1与nums2中的所有元素都是唯一的。 nums1与nums2的元素个数不超过1000。

解题思路：

解法I 栈（Stack）

时间复杂度O(n + m) 其中n为nums的长度，m为findNums的长度

参考LeetCode Discuss：

栈stack维护nums的递减子集，记nums的当前元素为n，栈顶元素为top 重复弹出栈顶，直到stack为空，或者top大于n为止 将所有被弹出元素的next greater element置为n

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def nextGreaterElement(self, findNums, nums): """ :type findNums: List[int] :type nums: List[int] :rtype: List[int] """ dmap = {} stack = [] for n in nums: while stack and stack[-1] < n: dmap[stack.pop()] = n stack.append(n) return [dmap.get(n, -1) for n in findNums]

解法II 朴素解法

时间复杂度O(n * m) 其中n为nums的长度，m为findNums的长度

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def nextGreaterElement(self, findNums, nums): """ :type findNums: List[int] :type nums: List[int] :rtype: List[int] """ dmap = {v : k for k, v in enumerate(nums)} size = len(nums) ans = [] for e, n in enumerate(findNums): for j in range(dmap[n] + 1, size): if nums[j] > n: ans.append(nums[j]) break if len(ans) <= e: ans.append(-1) return ans

