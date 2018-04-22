题目描述：

LeetCode 821. Shortest Distance to a Character

Given a string S and a character C , return an array of integers representing the shortest distance from the character C in the string.

Example 1:

Input: S = "loveleetcode", C = 'e' Output: [3, 2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2, 2, 1, 0]

Note:

S string length is in [1, 10000]. C is a single character, and guaranteed to be in string S . All letters in S and C are lowercase.

题目大意：

给定字符串S和字符C，求S中的每个字符距离其最近的C的距离

解题思路：

正反两次遍历S

用变量lastC记录C最后一次出现的下标

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def shortestToChar(self, S, C): """ :type S: str :type C: str :rtype: List[int] """ INF = 0x7FFFFFFF N = len(S) ans = [INF] * N lastC = -INF for i in range(N): if S[i] == C: lastC = i ans[i] = min(ans[i], i - lastC) lastC = INF for i in range(N - 1, -1, -1): if S[i] == C: lastC = i ans[i] = min(ans[i], lastC - i) return ans

