题目描述：

LeetCode 816. Ambiguous Coordinates

We had some 2-dimensional coordinates, like "(1, 3)" or "(2, 0.5)" . Then, we removed all commas, decimal points, and spaces, and ended up with the string S . Return a list of strings representing all possibilities for what our original coordinates could have been.

Our original representation never had extraneous zeroes, so we never started with numbers like "00", "0.0", "0.00", "1.0", "001", "00.01", or any other number that can be represented with less digits. Also, a decimal point within a number never occurs without at least one digit occuring before it, so we never started with numbers like ".1".

The final answer list can be returned in any order. Also note that all coordinates in the final answer have exactly one space between them (occurring after the comma.)

Example 1: Input: "(123)" Output: ["(1, 23)", "(12, 3)", "(1.2, 3)", "(1, 2.3)"]

Example 2: Input: "(00011)" Output: ["(0.001, 1)", "(0, 0.011)"] Explanation: 0.0, 00, 0001 or 00.01 are not allowed.

Example 3: Input: "(0123)" Output: ["(0, 123)", "(0, 12.3)", "(0, 1.23)", "(0.1, 23)", "(0.1, 2.3)", "(0.12, 3)"]

Example 4: Input: "(100)" Output: [(10, 0)] Explanation: 1.0 is not allowed.

Note:

4 <= S.length <= 12 .

. S[0] = "(", S[S.length - 1] = ")", and the other elements in S are digits.

题目大意：

给定(a, b)形式的二维坐标，a和b可能为小数。

将可能的小数点和逗号去掉，得到字符串S。

求S对应的所有可能的原始坐标。

解题思路：

蛮力法（Brute Force）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def ambiguousCoordinates(self, S): """ :type S: str :rtype: List[str] """ def insertDigits(s): ans = [] if len(s) == 1 or s[0] != '0': ans.append(s) for x in range(1, len(s)): if s[:x] != '0' and s[0] == '0': continue if s[-1] == '0': continue ans.append(s[:x] + '.' + s[x:]) return ans S = S[1:-1] ans = [] for x in range(1, len(S)): left, right = S[:x], S[x:] for dl in insertDigits(left): for dr in insertDigits(right): ans.append((dl, dr)) return ['({}, {})'.format(*e) for e in ans]

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/04/15/leetcode-ambiguous-coordinates/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。