LeetCode 1168. Optimize Water Distribution in a Village

There are n houses in a village. We want to supply water for all the houses by building wells and laying pipes.

For each house i , we can either build a well inside it directly with cost wells[i] , or pipe in water from another well to it. The costs to lay pipes between houses are given by the array pipes , where each pipes[i] = [house1, house2, cost] represents the cost to connect house1 and house2 together using a pipe. Connections are bidirectional.

Find the minimum total cost to supply water to all houses.

Example 1:

Input: n = 3, wells = [1,2,2], pipes = [[1,2,1],[2,3,1]] Output: 3 Explanation: The image shows the costs of connecting houses using pipes. The best strategy is to build a well in the first house with cost 1 and connect the other houses to it with cost 2 so the total cost is 3.

Constraints:

1 <= n <= 10000

wells.length == n

0 <= wells[i] <= 10^5

1 <= pipes.length <= 10000

1 <= pipes[i][0], pipes[i][1] <= n

0 <= pipes[i][2] <= 10^5

pipes[i][0] != pipes[i][1]

题目大意：

有n个村庄，给定数组wells和数组pipies。wells[i]表示在第i个村庄打井的花费，pipes的每个元素三元组(i, j, k) 表示村庄i到j铺设管道的花费为k。管道为双向连通。

求让每个村庄都有水的最小花费。

解题思路：

Kruskal（最小生成树）

Kruskal的基本思路是贪心（Greedy）。利用边集求最小生成树。首先对边集edges排序，然后遍历edges，利用并查集(Union-Find Set)对边的端点进行合并。若两端点不在同一个集合中，则将两端点进行merge，并记录权重。

本题在应用Kruskal之前需要稍作转换：构建虚拟节点n+1，将wells数组转化为每一个村庄1~n与n+1的边。

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def minCostToSupplyWater(self, n, wells, pipes): """ :type n: int :type wells: List[int] :type pipes: List[List[int]] :rtype: int """ for x, w in enumerate(wells): pipes.append((x + 1, n + 1, w)) pipes.sort(key = lambda k: k[-1]) parents = {i:i for i in range(n+2)} def find(i): while i != parents[i]: i = parents[i] return i ans = 0 for x, y, z in pipes: x = find(x) y = find(y) if x != y: ans += z parents[x] = y return ans

