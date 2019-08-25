[LeetCode]Optimize Water Distribution in a Village
作者是 发布于 LeetCode.

题目描述：

LeetCode 1168. Optimize Water Distribution in a Village

There are n houses in a village. We want to supply water for all the houses by building wells and laying pipes.

For each house i, we can either build a well inside it directly with cost wells[i], or pipe in water from another well to it. The costs to lay pipes between houses are given by the array pipes, where each pipes[i] = [house1, house2, cost] represents the cost to connect house1 and house2 together using a pipe. Connections are bidirectional.

Find the minimum total cost to supply water to all houses.

Example 1:

Input: n = 3, wells = [1,2,2], pipes = [[1,2,1],[2,3,1]]
Output: 3
Explanation: 
The image shows the costs of connecting houses using pipes.
The best strategy is to build a well in the first house with cost 1 and connect the other houses to it with cost 2 so the total cost is 3.

Constraints:

  • 1 <= n <= 10000
  • wells.length == n
  • 0 <= wells[i] <= 10^5
  • 1 <= pipes.length <= 10000
  • 1 <= pipes[i][0], pipes[i][1] <= n
  • 0 <= pipes[i][2] <= 10^5
  • pipes[i][0] != pipes[i][1]

题目大意：

有n个村庄，给定数组wells和数组pipies。wells[i]表示在第i个村庄打井的花费，pipes的每个元素三元组(i, j, k) 表示村庄i到j铺设管道的花费为k。管道为双向连通。

求让每个村庄都有水的最小花费。

解题思路：

Kruskal（最小生成树）

Kruskal的基本思路是贪心（Greedy）。利用边集求最小生成树。首先对边集edges排序，然后遍历edges，利用并查集(Union-Find Set)对边的端点进行合并。若两端点不在同一个集合中，则将两端点进行merge，并记录权重。

本题在应用Kruskal之前需要稍作转换：构建虚拟节点n+1，将wells数组转化为每一个村庄1~n与n+1的边。

Python代码：

class Solution(object):
    def minCostToSupplyWater(self, n, wells, pipes):
        """
        :type n: int
        :type wells: List[int]
        :type pipes: List[List[int]]
        :rtype: int
        """
        for x, w in enumerate(wells):
            pipes.append((x + 1, n + 1, w))
        pipes.sort(key = lambda k: k[-1])
        parents = {i:i for i in range(n+2)}
        def find(i):
            while i != parents[i]:
                i = parents[i]
            return i
        ans = 0
        for x, y, z in pipes:
            x = find(x)
            y = find(y)
            if x != y:
                ans += z
                parents[x] = y
        return ans

 

