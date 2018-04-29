题目描述：
LeetCode 827. Making A Large Island
In a 2D grid of
0s and
1s, we change at most one
0 to a
1.
After, what is the size of the largest island? (An island is a 4-directionally connected group of
1s).
Example 1:
Input: [[1, 0], [0, 1]] Output: 3 Explanation: Change one 0 to 1 and connect two 1s, then we get an island with area = 3.
Example 2:
Input: [[1, 1], [1, 0]] Output: 4 Explanation: Change the 0 to 1 and make the island bigger, only one island with area = 1.
Example 3:
Input: [[1, 1], [1, 1]] Output: 4 Explanation: Can't change any 0 to 1, only one island with area = 1.
Notes:
1 <= grid.length = grid[0].length <= 50.
0 <= grid[i][j] <= 1.
题目大意：
给定二维01矩阵，其中互相连通的1表示岛屿。
求最大的岛屿面积。
解题思路：
广度优先搜索（BFS）
利用辅助二维数组mark记录grid中的元素属于哪个岛屿 遍历grid，利用BFS标记其中的岛屿，将非0元素替换为其连通区域的大小，并在mark中记录其标号，记录并更新最大值 再次遍历grid，尝试将0元素上下左右的岛屿进行加和，记录并更新最大值
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def largestIsland(self, grid):
"""
:type grid: List[List[int]]
:rtype: int
"""
h, w = len(grid), len(grid[0])
mark = [[0] * w for x in range(h)]
def neighbors(x, y):
for dx, dy in zip((1, 0, -1, 0), (0, 1, 0, -1)):
nx, ny = x + dx, y + dy
if 0 <= nx < h and 0 <= ny < w and grid[nx][ny]:
yield (nx, ny)
def calcAndMarkArea(sx, sy, mk):
q = [(sx, sy)]
vset = set(q)
ans = 0
while q:
x, y = q.pop(0)
ans += 1
for nx, ny in neighbors(x, y):
if (nx, ny) not in vset:
vset.add((nx, ny))
q.append((nx, ny))
for x, y in vset:
mark[x][y] = mk
grid[x][y] = ans
return ans
maxArea = 0
mk = 0
for x in range(h):
for y in range(w):
if grid[x][y] and not mark[x][y]:
mk += 1
maxArea = max(calcAndMarkArea(x, y, mk), maxArea)
for x in range(h):
for y in range(w):
if grid[x][y] == 0:
area = 0
mkset = set()
for nx, ny in neighbors(x, y):
if mark[nx][ny] not in mkset:
mkset.add(mark[nx][ny])
area += grid[nx][ny]
maxArea = max(maxArea, area + 1)
return maxArea
