题目描述：

LeetCode 827. Making A Large Island

In a 2D grid of 0 s and 1 s, we change at most one 0 to a 1 .

After, what is the size of the largest island? (An island is a 4-directionally connected group of 1 s).

Example 1:

Input: [[1, 0], [0, 1]] Output: 3 Explanation: Change one 0 to 1 and connect two 1s, then we get an island with area = 3.

Example 2:

Input: [[1, 1], [1, 0]] Output: 4 Explanation: Change the 0 to 1 and make the island bigger, only one island with area = 1.

Example 3:

Input: [[1, 1], [1, 1]] Output: 4 Explanation: Can't change any 0 to 1, only one island with area = 1.

Notes:

1 <= grid.length = grid[0].length <= 50 .

. 0 <= grid[i][j] <= 1 .

Notes:

1 <= grid.length = grid[0].length <= 50.

0 <= grid[i][j] <= 1.

题目大意：

给定二维01矩阵，其中互相连通的1表示岛屿。

求最大的岛屿面积。

解题思路：

广度优先搜索（BFS）

利用辅助二维数组mark记录grid中的元素属于哪个岛屿 遍历grid，利用BFS标记其中的岛屿，将非0元素替换为其连通区域的大小，并在mark中记录其标号，记录并更新最大值 再次遍历grid，尝试将0元素上下左右的岛屿进行加和，记录并更新最大值

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def largestIsland(self, grid): """ :type grid: List[List[int]] :rtype: int """ h, w = len(grid), len(grid[0]) mark = [[0] * w for x in range(h)] def neighbors(x, y): for dx, dy in zip((1, 0, -1, 0), (0, 1, 0, -1)): nx, ny = x + dx, y + dy if 0 <= nx < h and 0 <= ny < w and grid[nx][ny]: yield (nx, ny) def calcAndMarkArea(sx, sy, mk): q = [(sx, sy)] vset = set(q) ans = 0 while q: x, y = q.pop(0) ans += 1 for nx, ny in neighbors(x, y): if (nx, ny) not in vset: vset.add((nx, ny)) q.append((nx, ny)) for x, y in vset: mark[x][y] = mk grid[x][y] = ans return ans maxArea = 0 mk = 0 for x in range(h): for y in range(w): if grid[x][y] and not mark[x][y]: mk += 1 maxArea = max(calcAndMarkArea(x, y, mk), maxArea) for x in range(h): for y in range(w): if grid[x][y] == 0: area = 0 mkset = set() for nx, ny in neighbors(x, y): if mark[nx][ny] not in mkset: mkset.add(mark[nx][ny]) area += grid[nx][ny] maxArea = max(maxArea, area + 1) return maxArea

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/04/29/leetcode-making-a-large-island/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。