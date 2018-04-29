[LeetCode]Making A Large Island
题目描述：

LeetCode 827. Making A Large Island

In a 2D grid of 0s and 1s, we change at most one 0 to a 1.

After, what is the size of the largest island? (An island is a 4-directionally connected group of 1s).

Example 1:

Input: [[1, 0], [0, 1]]
Output: 3
Explanation: Change one 0 to 1 and connect two 1s, then we get an island with area = 3.

Example 2:

Input: [[1, 1], [1, 0]]
Output: 4
Explanation: Change the 0 to 1 and make the island bigger, only one island with area = 1.

Example 3:

Input: [[1, 1], [1, 1]]
Output: 4
Explanation: Can't change any 0 to 1, only one island with area = 1.

Notes:

  • 1 <= grid.length = grid[0].length <= 50.
  • 0 <= grid[i][j] <= 1.

题目大意：

给定二维01矩阵，其中互相连通的1表示岛屿。

求最大的岛屿面积。

解题思路：

广度优先搜索（BFS）

利用辅助二维数组mark记录grid中的元素属于哪个岛屿

遍历grid，利用BFS标记其中的岛屿，将非0元素替换为其连通区域的大小，并在mark中记录其标号，记录并更新最大值

再次遍历grid，尝试将0元素上下左右的岛屿进行加和，记录并更新最大值

Python代码：

class Solution(object):
    def largestIsland(self, grid):
        """
        :type grid: List[List[int]]
        :rtype: int
        """
        h, w = len(grid), len(grid[0])
        mark = [[0] * w for x in range(h)]
        
        def neighbors(x, y):
            for dx, dy in zip((1, 0, -1, 0), (0, 1, 0, -1)):
                nx, ny = x + dx, y + dy
                if 0 <= nx < h and 0 <= ny < w and grid[nx][ny]:
                    yield (nx, ny)

        def calcAndMarkArea(sx, sy, mk):
            q = [(sx, sy)]
            vset = set(q)
            ans = 0
            while q:
                x, y = q.pop(0)
                ans += 1
                for nx, ny in neighbors(x, y):
                    if (nx, ny) not in vset:
                        vset.add((nx, ny))
                        q.append((nx, ny))
            for x, y in vset:
                mark[x][y] = mk
                grid[x][y] = ans
            return ans

        maxArea = 0
        mk = 0
        for x in range(h):
            for y in range(w):
                if grid[x][y] and not mark[x][y]:
                    mk += 1
                    maxArea = max(calcAndMarkArea(x, y, mk), maxArea)

        for x in range(h):
            for y in range(w):
                if grid[x][y] == 0:
                    area = 0
                    mkset = set()
                    for nx, ny in neighbors(x, y):
                        if mark[nx][ny] not in mkset:
                            mkset.add(mark[nx][ny])
                            area += grid[nx][ny]
                    maxArea = max(maxArea, area + 1)
        return maxArea

 

