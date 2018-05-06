[LeetCode]Positions of Large Groups
作者是 发布于 LeetCode.

题目描述：

LeetCode 830. Positions of Large Groups

In a string S of lowercase letters, these letters form consecutive groups of the same character.

For example, a string like S = "abbxxxxzyy" has the groups "a", "bb", "xxxx", "z" and "yy".

Call a group large if it has 3 or more characters.  We would like the starting and ending positions of every large group.

The final answer should be in lexicographic order.

Example 1:

Input: "abbxxxxzzy"
Output: [[3,6]]
Explanation: "xxxx" is the single large group with starting  3 and ending positions 6.

Example 2:

Input: "abc"
Output: []
Explanation: We have "a","b" and "c" but no large group.

Example 3:

Input: "abcdddeeeeaabbbcd"
Output: [[3,5],[6,9],[12,14]]

Note:  1 <= S.length <= 1000

题目大意：

给定字符串S，求其中所有连续出现次数大于3次的字母的起止位置。

解题思路：

双指针法（Two Pointers）

遍历S，前后“指针”维护连续字符的起止下标

Python代码：

class Solution(object):
    def largeGroupPositions(self, S):
        """
        :type S: str
        :rtype: List[List[int]]
        """
        j = -1
        d = ''
        ans = []
        for i, c in enumerate(S + '#'):
            if c != d:
                if i - j >= 3:
                    ans.append([j, i - 1])
                j = i
            d = c
        return ans

 

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/05/06/leetcode-positions-of-large-groups/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。

如果您喜欢这篇博文，欢迎您捐赠书影博客： ，查看支付宝二维码

Pingbacks已关闭。

暂无评论

张贴您的评论