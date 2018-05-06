题目描述：
LeetCode 830. Positions of Large Groups
In a string
S of lowercase letters, these letters form consecutive groups of the same character.
For example, a string like
S = "abbxxxxzyy" has the groups
"a",
"bb",
"xxxx",
"z" and
"yy".
Call a group large if it has 3 or more characters. We would like the starting and ending positions of every large group.
The final answer should be in lexicographic order.
Example 1:
Input: "abbxxxxzzy"
Output: [[3,6]]
Explanation:
"xxxx" is the single large group with starting 3 and ending positions 6.
Example 2:
Input: "abc" Output: [] Explanation: We have "a","b" and "c" but no large group.
Example 3:
Input: "abcdddeeeeaabbbcd" Output: [[3,5],[6,9],[12,14]]
Note:
1 <= S.length <= 1000
题目大意：
给定字符串S，求其中所有连续出现次数大于3次的字母的起止位置。
解题思路：
双指针法（Two Pointers）
遍历S，前后“指针”维护连续字符的起止下标
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def largeGroupPositions(self, S):
"""
:type S: str
:rtype: List[List[int]]
"""
j = -1
d = ''
ans = []
for i, c in enumerate(S + '#'):
if c != d:
if i - j >= 3:
ans.append([j, i - 1])
j = i
d = c
return ans
