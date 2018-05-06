题目描述：

LeetCode 830. Positions of Large Groups

In a string S of lowercase letters, these letters form consecutive groups of the same character.

For example, a string like S = "abbxxxxzyy" has the groups "a" , "bb" , "xxxx" , "z" and "yy" .

Call a group large if it has 3 or more characters. We would like the starting and ending positions of every large group.

The final answer should be in lexicographic order.

Example 1:

Input: "abbxxxxzzy" Output: [[3,6]] Explanation: "xxxx" is the single large group with starting 3 and ending positions 6.

Example 2:

Input: "abc" Output: [] Explanation: We have "a","b" and "c" but no large group.

Example 3:

Input: "abcdddeeeeaabbbcd" Output: [[3,5],[6,9],[12,14]]

Note: 1 <= S.length <= 1000

题目大意：

给定字符串S，求其中所有连续出现次数大于3次的字母的起止位置。

解题思路：

双指针法（Two Pointers）

遍历S，前后“指针”维护连续字符的起止下标

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def largeGroupPositions(self, S): """ :type S: str :rtype: List[List[int]] """ j = -1 d = '' ans = [] for i, c in enumerate(S + '#'): if c != d: if i - j >= 3: ans.append([j, i - 1]) j = i d = c return ans

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/05/06/leetcode-positions-of-large-groups/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。