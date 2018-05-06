题目描述：

LeetCode 828. Unique Letter String

A character is unique in string S if it occurs exactly once in it.

For example, in string S = "LETTER" , the only unique characters are "L" and "R" .

Let's define UNIQ(S) as the number of unique characters in string S .

For example, UNIQ("LETTER") = 2 .

Given a string S, calculate the sum of UNIQ(substring) over all non-empty substrings of S .

If there are two or more equal substrings at different positions in S , we consider them different.

Since the answer can be very large, retrun the answer modulo 10 ^ 9 + 7 .

Example 1:

Input: "ABC" Output: 10 Explanation: All possible substrings are: "A","B","C","AB","BC" and "ABC". Evey substring is composed with only unique letters. Sum of lengths of all substring is 1 + 1 + 1 + 2 + 2 + 3 = 10

Example 2:

Input: "ABA" Output: 8 Explanation: The same as example 1, except uni("ABA") = 1.

Note: 0 <= S.length <= 10000 .

题目大意：

给定字符串S，求其各子串中包含的不重复字母的个数。

解题思路：

字符统计

分别统计每个字母出现的下标 假设字母letter的下标数组为idx，将-1和len(S)插入idx的头部和尾部 则sum((idx[i] - idx[i - 1]) * (idx[i + 1] - idx[i]))为letter出现的总次数

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def uniqueLetterString(self, S): """ :type S: str :rtype: int """ letterIdx = collections.defaultdict(list) for i, c in enumerate(S): letterIdx[c].append(i) ans = 0 for letter, idx in letterIdx.items(): idx = [-1] + idx + [len(S)] for x in range(1, len(idx) - 1): ans += (idx[x] - idx[x - 1]) * (idx[x + 1] - idx[x]) return ans

朴素解法（Time Limit Exceeded）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def uniqueLetterString(self, S): """ :type S: str :rtype: int """ q = [(set([c]), set([c]), i) for i, c in enumerate(S)] ans = len(S) while q: q0 = [] for c, p, i in q: if i + 1 == len(S): continue if S[i + 1] not in c and S[i + 1] not in p: c.add(S[i + 1]) elif S[i + 1] in c: c.remove(S[i + 1]) p.add(S[i + 1]) q0.append((c, p, i + 1)) ans += len(q0[-1][0]) q = q0 return ans

