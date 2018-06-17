题目描述：

LeetCode 854. K-Similar Strings

Strings A and B are K -similar (for some non-negative integer K ) if we can swap the positions of two letters in A exactly K times so that the resulting string equals B .

Given two anagrams A and B , return the smallest K for which A and B are K -similar.

Example 1:

Input: A = "ab" , B = "ba" Output: 1

Example 2: Input: A = "abc" , B = "bca" Output: 2 Example 3: Input: A = "abac" , B = "baca" Output: 2 Example 4: Input: A = "aabc" , B = "abca" Output: 2

Note:

1 <= A.length == B.length <= 20 A and B contain only lowercase letters from the set {'a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e', 'f'}

题目大意：

给定字符串的两个“变位词”（anagram）A和B，求最少调换多少次字符次序可以从A得到B。

解题思路：

记忆化搜索（Memoization）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def kSimilarity(self, A, B): """ :type A: str :type B: str :rtype: int """ self.memo = {} return self.solve(A, B) def solve(self, A, B): diff = [A[i] != B[i] for i in range(len(A))] simplify = lambda S: ''.join(c * d for c, d in zip(S, diff)) A, B = simplify(A), simplify(B) if not A: return 0 if (A, B) in self.memo: return self.memo[(A, B)] ans = 0x7FFFFFFF for i, x in enumerate(A): if A[i] == B[0]: C = A[1:i] + A[0] + A[i+1:] ans = min(ans, self.solve(C, B[1:])) self.memo[(A, B)] = ans + 1 return ans + 1

