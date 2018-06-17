题目描述：
LeetCode 854. K-Similar Strings
Strings
A and
B are
K-similar (for some non-negative integer
K) if we can swap the positions of two letters in
A exactly
K times so that the resulting string equals
B.
Given two anagrams
A and
B, return the smallest
K for which
A and
B are
K-similar.
Example 1:
Input: A = "ab", B = "ba" Output: 1
Example 2:
Input: A = "abc", B = "bca" Output: 2
Example 3:
Input: A = "abac", B = "baca" Output: 2
Example 4:
Input: A = "aabc", B = "abca" Output: 2
Note:
1 <= A.length == B.length <= 20
Aand
Bcontain only lowercase letters from the set
{'a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e', 'f'}
题目大意：
给定字符串的两个“变位词”（anagram）A和B，求最少调换多少次字符次序可以从A得到B。
解题思路：
记忆化搜索（Memoization）
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def kSimilarity(self, A, B):
"""
:type A: str
:type B: str
:rtype: int
"""
self.memo = {}
return self.solve(A, B)
def solve(self, A, B):
diff = [A[i] != B[i] for i in range(len(A))]
simplify = lambda S: ''.join(c * d for c, d in zip(S, diff))
A, B = simplify(A), simplify(B)
if not A: return 0
if (A, B) in self.memo: return self.memo[(A, B)]
ans = 0x7FFFFFFF
for i, x in enumerate(A):
if A[i] == B[0]:
C = A[1:i] + A[0] + A[i+1:]
ans = min(ans, self.solve(C, B[1:]))
self.memo[(A, B)] = ans + 1
return ans + 1
