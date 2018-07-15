题目描述：

LeetCode 870. Advantage Shuffle

Given two arrays A and B of equal size, the advantage of A with respect to B is the number of indices i for which A[i] > B[i] .

Return any permutation of A that maximizes its advantage with respect to B .

Example 1: Input: A = [2,7,11,15] , B = [1,10,4,11] Output: [2,11,7,15] Example 2: Input: A = [12,24,8,32] , B = [13,25,32,11] Output: [24,32,8,12] Note: 1 <= A.length = B.length <= 10000 0 <= A[i] <= 10^9 0 <= B[i] <= 10^9 题目大意： 给定两个等长数组A和B。求A的排列，使得满足条件A[i] > B[i]的下标最多。 解题思路： 贪心（Greedy Algorithm） 利用数组B，构造TreeMap<Integer, List<Integer>，其中key为B的元素，value为其下标（由于可能存在重复的元素，因此用列表） 遍历数组A的元素a： 在B中取出大于a的最小元素对应的任意下标；若不存在大于a的元素，则取出当前B中的最大元素对应的下标，记为idx； 将a放在idx处 Java代码： class Solution { public int[] advantageCount(int[] A, int[] B) { int size = A.length; TreeMap<Integer, LinkedList<Integer>> mapB = new TreeMap<>(); for (int i = 0; i < size; i++) { LinkedList<Integer> idxList = mapB.getOrDefault(B[i], new LinkedList<>()); idxList.add(i); mapB.putIfAbsent(B[i], idxList); } int[] ans = new int[size]; for (int i = 0; i < size; i++) { Integer key = mapB.lowerKey(A[i]); if (key == null) { key = mapB.lastKey(); } LinkedList<Integer> idxList = mapB.get(key); int index = idxList.removeLast(); ans[index] = A[i]; if (idxList.isEmpty()) { mapB.remove(key); } } return ans; } }

