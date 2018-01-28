题目描述：
LeetCode 775. Global and Local Inversions
We have some permutation
A of
[0, 1, ..., N - 1], where
N is the length of
A.
The number of (global) inversions is the number of
i < j with
0 <= i < j < N and
A[i] > A[j].
The number of local inversions is the number of
i with
0 <= i < N and
A[i] > A[i+1].
Return
true if and only if the number of global inversions is equal to the number of local inversions.
Example 1:
Input: A = [1,0,2] Output: true Explanation: There is 1 global inversion, and 1 local inversion.
Example 2:
Input: A = [1,2,0] Output: false Explanation: There are 2 global inversions, and 1 local inversion.
Note:
Awill be a permutation of
[0, 1, ..., A.length - 1].
Awill have length in range
[1, 5000].
- The time limit for this problem has been reduced.
题目大意：
给定排列A，判断其全局逆序对和局部逆序对的个数是否相等。
局部逆序对是指：0 <= i < N 并且 A[i] > A[i+1]
全局逆序对是指：i < j 并且 0 <= i < j < N 并且 A[i] > A[j]
解题思路：
全局逆序对可以用树状数组求解
局部逆序对遍历一次数组即可
Java代码：
class Solution {
public boolean isIdealPermutation(int[] A) {
return localInversion(A) == globalInversion(A);
}
public int localInversion(int[] A) {
int sum = 0;
for (int i = 0; i < A.length - 1; i++) {
if (A[i] > A[i + 1]) sum++;
}
return sum;
}
public int globalInversion(int[] nums) {
FenwickTree ft = new FenwickTree(nums.length);
int[] idexes = new int[nums.length];
for (int i = 0; i < nums.length; i++) {
idexes[nums[i]] = i + 1;
}
int ans = 0;
for (int i = nums.length - 1; i >= 0; i--) {
ans += ft.sum(idexes[i] - 1);
ft.add(idexes[i], 1);
}
return ans;
}
class FenwickTree {
int n;
int sums[];
public FenwickTree(int n) {
this.n = n;
sums = new int[n + 1];
}
void add(int x, int val) {
while (x <= this.n) {
sums[x] += val;
x += lowbit(x);
}
}
int lowbit(int x) {
return x & -x;
}
int sum(int x) {
int res = 0;
while (x > 0) {
res += sums[x];
x -= lowbit(x);
}
return res;
}
}
}
