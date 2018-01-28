题目描述：

LeetCode 775. Global and Local Inversions

We have some permutation A of [0, 1, ..., N - 1] , where N is the length of A .

The number of (global) inversions is the number of i < j with 0 <= i < j < N and A[i] > A[j] .

The number of local inversions is the number of i with 0 <= i < N and A[i] > A[i+1] .

Return true if and only if the number of global inversions is equal to the number of local inversions.

Example 1:

Input: A = [1,0,2] Output: true Explanation: There is 1 global inversion, and 1 local inversion.

Example 2:

Input: A = [1,2,0] Output: false Explanation: There are 2 global inversions, and 1 local inversion.

Note:

A will be a permutation of [0, 1, ..., A.length - 1] .

will be a permutation of . A will have length in range [1, 5000] .

will have length in range . The time limit for this problem has been reduced.

题目大意：

给定排列A，判断其全局逆序对和局部逆序对的个数是否相等。

局部逆序对是指：0 <= i < N 并且 A[i] > A[i+1]

全局逆序对是指：i < j 并且 0 <= i < j < N 并且 A[i] > A[j]

解题思路：

全局逆序对可以用树状数组求解

局部逆序对遍历一次数组即可

Java代码：

class Solution { public boolean isIdealPermutation(int[] A) { return localInversion(A) == globalInversion(A); } public int localInversion(int[] A) { int sum = 0; for (int i = 0; i < A.length - 1; i++) { if (A[i] > A[i + 1]) sum++; } return sum; } public int globalInversion(int[] nums) { FenwickTree ft = new FenwickTree(nums.length); int[] idexes = new int[nums.length]; for (int i = 0; i < nums.length; i++) { idexes[nums[i]] = i + 1; } int ans = 0; for (int i = nums.length - 1; i >= 0; i--) { ans += ft.sum(idexes[i] - 1); ft.add(idexes[i], 1); } return ans; } class FenwickTree { int n; int sums[]; public FenwickTree(int n) { this.n = n; sums = new int[n + 1]; } void add(int x, int val) { while (x <= this.n) { sums[x] += val; x += lowbit(x); } } int lowbit(int x) { return x & -x; } int sum(int x) { int res = 0; while (x > 0) { res += sums[x]; x -= lowbit(x); } return res; } } }

