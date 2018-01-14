题目描述：

LeetCode 764. Largest Plus Sign

In a 2D grid from (0, 0) to (N-1, N-1), every cell contains a 1 , except those cells in the given list mines which are 0 . What is the largest axis-aligned plus sign of 1 s contained in the grid? Return the order of the plus sign. If there is none, return 0.

An "axis-aligned plus sign of 1 s of order k" has some center grid[x][y] = 1 along with 4 arms of length k-1 going up, down, left, and right, and made of 1 s. This is demonstrated in the diagrams below. Note that there could be 0 s or 1 s beyond the arms of the plus sign, only the relevant area of the plus sign is checked for 1s.

Examples of Axis-Aligned Plus Signs of Order k:

Order 1: 000 010 000 Order 2: 00000 00100 01110 00100 00000 Order 3: 0000000 0001000 0001000 0111110 0001000 0001000 0000000

Example 1:

Input: N = 5, mines = [[4, 2]] Output: 2 Explanation: 11111 11111 11111 11111 11011 In the above grid, the largest plus sign can only be order 2. One of them is marked in bold.

Example 2:

Input: N = 2, mines = [] Output: 1 Explanation: There is no plus sign of order 2, but there is of order 1.

Example 3:

Input: N = 1, mines = [[0, 0]] Output: 0 Explanation: There is no plus sign, so return 0.

Note:

N will be an integer in the range [1, 500] . mines will have length at most 5000 . mines[i] will be length 2 and consist of integers in the range [0, N-1] . (Additionally, programs submitted in C, C++, or C# will be judged with a slightly smaller time limit.)

题目大意：

二维方阵grid长宽为N，初始为全0矩阵。给定位置数组mines，在grid中将mines中的各位置设为1。

求grid中“十字形全1区域”的最大长度，关于“十字形全1区域”的定义详见测试用例。

解题思路：

时间复杂度O(N^2)

用O(N^2)的代价求出每一行的“一字型全1区域”的长度 用O(N^2)的代价求出每一列的“一字型全1区域”的长度 遍历取最小值即为“十字形全1区域”的长度

Java代码：

class Solution { public int orderOfLargestPlusSign(int N, int[][] mines) { int[][] cnts = new int[N][N]; int[][] grid = new int[N][N]; for (int[] mine : mines) { grid[mine[0]][mine[1]] = 1; } for (int i = 0; i < N; i++) { int[] cntLR = new int[N + 1]; for (int j = 0; j < N; j++) { cntLR[j] = grid[i][j] == 0 ? j > 0 ? cntLR[j - 1] + 1 : 1 : 0; } int cntRL = 0; for (int j = N - 1; j > -1; j--) { cntRL = grid[i][j] == 0 ? cntRL + 1 : 0; cnts[i][j] = Math.min(cntLR[j], cntRL); } } int ans = 0; for (int i = 0; i < N; i++) { int[] cntUD = new int[N + 1]; for (int j = 0; j < N; j++) { cntUD[j] = grid[j][i] == 0 ? j > 0 ? cntUD[j - 1] + 1 : 1 : 0; } int cntDU = 0; for (int j = N - 1; j > -1; j--) { cntDU = grid[j][i] == 0 ? cntDU + 1 : 0; cnts[j][i] = Math.min(cnts[j][i], Math.min(cntUD[j], cntDU)); ans = Math.max(ans, cnts[j][i]); } } return ans; } }

