LeetCode 684. Redundant Connection

We are given a "tree" in the form of a 2D-array, with distinct values for each node.

In the given 2D-array, each element pair [u, v] represents that v is a child of u in the tree.

We can remove exactly one redundant pair in this "tree" to make the result a tree.

You need to find and output such a pair. If there are multiple answers for this question, output the one appearing last in the 2D-array. There is always at least one answer.

Example 1:

Input: [[1,2], [1,3], [2,3]] Output: [2,3] Explanation: Original tree will be like this: 1 / \ 2 - 3

Example 2:

Input: [[1,2], [1,3], [3,1]] Output: [3,1] Explanation: Original tree will be like this: 1 / \\ 2 3

Note:

The size of the input 2D-array will be between 1 and 1000.

Every integer represented in the 2D-array will be between 1 and 2000.

题目大意：

给定二维数组edges表示的一棵“树”。二维数组的每个元素[u, v]表示v是u的孩子。

树中多余一条边，在edges中恰好移除一条边，可以使得剩余边组成一棵没有环的树。

求移除的边，若存在多种答案，移除在edges中顺序靠后的那一条。

解题思路：

解法I 并查集（Union Find Set）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def findRedundantConnection(self, edges): """ :type edges: List[List[int]] :rtype: List[int] """ p = list(range(max(reduce(operator.add, edges)) + 1)) def find(a): while p[a] != a: a = p[a] return a for s, t in edges: ps, pt = find(s), find(t) if ps == pt: return [s, t] p[ps] = pt

解法II 拓扑排序（Topological Sort）

利用数组degree记录各顶点的度。

利用数组neighbor记录各顶点的邻接顶点。

从度为1的节点出发进行拓扑排序，剩余边中在edges中排最后的那条即为答案。

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def findRedundantConnection(self, edges): """ :type edges: List[List[int]] :rtype: List[int] """ neighbor = collections.defaultdict(set) degree = collections.defaultdict(int) for s, t in edges: neighbor[s].add(t) neighbor[t].add(s) degree[s] += 1 degree[t] += 1 degOnes = [k for k, v in degree.iteritems() if v == 1] while degOnes: ndegOnes = [] for s in degOnes: deletes = set() for t in neighbor[s]: degree[t] -= 1 if degree[t] == 1: ndegOnes.append(t) deletes.add(t) for t in deletes: neighbor[t].remove(s) del degree[s] del neighbor[s] degOnes = ndegOnes for s, t in edges[::-1]: if min(degree[s], degree[t]) > 1: return [s, t]

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/09/24/leetcode-redundant-connection/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。