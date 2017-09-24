题目描述：

LeetCode 683. K Empty Slots

There is a garden with N slots. In each slot, there is a flower. The N flowers will bloom one by one in N days. In each day, there will be exactly one flower blooming and it will be in the status of blooming since then.

Given an array flowers consists of number from 1 to N . Each number in the array represents the place where the flower will open in that day.

For example, flowers[i] = x means that the unique flower that blooms at day i will be at position x , where i and x will be in the range from 1 to N .

Also given an integer k , you need to output in which day there exists two flowers in the status of blooming, and also the number of flowers between them is k and these flowers are not blooming.

If there isn't such day, output -1.

Example 1:

Input: flowers: [1,3,2] k: 1 Output: 2 Explanation: In the second day, the first and the third flower have become blooming.

Example 2:

Input: flowers: [1,2,3] k: 1 Output: -1

Note:

The given array will be in the range [1, 20000].

题目大意：

花园中有N个槽，每次在槽中种一朵花。给定种花的顺序flowers，flowers[i] = x表示第i天，在第x个槽种下一朵花。

另外给定数字k，求flowers中是否存在某一天，满足相隔k距离的两个端点恰好各有一朵花，而这两朵花之间的k个槽都没有花。

解题思路：

树状数组（Fenwick Tree）

树状数组ft[k]存储前k个槽一共有多少朵花，则区间[m, n]的花朵总数 = ft[n] - ft[m - 1]

利用该数据结构，遍历flowers即可求解。

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def kEmptySlots(self, flowers, k): """ :type flowers: List[int] :type k: int :rtype: int """ maxn = max(flowers) nums = [0] * (maxn + 1) ft = FenwickTree(maxn) for i, v in enumerate(flowers): ft.add(v, 1) nums[v] = 1 if v >= k and ft.sum(v) - ft.sum(v - k - 2) == 2 and nums[v - k - 1]: return i + 1 if v + k + 1<= maxn and ft.sum(v + k + 1) - ft.sum(v - 1) == 2 and nums[v + k + 1]: return i + 1 return -1 class FenwickTree(object): def __init__(self, n): self.n = n self.sums = [0] * (n + 1) def add(self, x, val): while x <= self.n: self.sums[x] += val x += self.lowbit(x) def lowbit(self, x): return x & -x def sum(self, x): res = 0 while x > 0: res += self.sums[x] x -= self.lowbit(x) return res

