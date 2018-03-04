题目描述：

LeetCode 794. Valid Tic-Tac-Toe State

A Tic-Tac-Toe board is given as a string array board . Return True if and only if it is possible to reach this board position during the course of a valid tic-tac-toe game.

The board is a 3 x 3 array, and consists of characters " " , "X" , and "O" . The " " character represents an empty square.

Here are the rules of Tic-Tac-Toe:

Players take turns placing characters into empty squares (" ").

The first player always places "X" characters, while the second player always places "O" characters.

"X" and "O" characters are always placed into empty squares, never filled ones.

The game ends when there are 3 of the same (non-empty) character filling any row, column, or diagonal.

The game also ends if all squares are non-empty.

No more moves can be played if the game is over.

Example 1: Input: board = ["O ", " ", " "] Output: false Explanation: The first player always plays "X". Example 2: Input: board = ["XOX", " X ", " "] Output: false Explanation: Players take turns making moves. Example 3: Input: board = ["XXX", " ", "OOO"] Output: false Example 4: Input: board = ["XOX", "O O", "XOX"] Output: true

Note:

board is a length-3 array of strings, where each string board[i] has length 3.

is a length-3 array of strings, where each string has length 3. Each board[i][j] is a character in the set {" ", "X", "O"} .

题目大意：

给定一个井字棋的棋盘，判断棋盘状态是否合法。

'X'先'O'后，当三子连珠时（横、竖、对角线）游戏结束。

解题思路：

计算棋盘上'X'和'O'的个数，记为nx, no

分别判断'X'和'O'是否存在三子连珠，记为wx, wo

若wx为真，则nx == no + 1并且wo为假 若wo为真，则nx == no 否则，nx - 1 <= no <= nx

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def validTicTacToe(self, board): """ :type board: List[str] :rtype: bool """ nx = ''.join(board).count('X') no = ''.join(board).count('O') wx, wo = self.isWin(board, 'X'), self.isWin(board, 'O') if wx: return nx == no + 1 and not wo if wo: return nx == no return nx - 1 <= no <= nx def isWin(self, board, pc): if any(r == pc * 3 for r in board): return True if any(c == pc * 3 for c in zip(*board)): return True if board[0][0] == board[1][1] == board[2][2] == pc: return True if board[0][2] == board[1][1] == board[2][0] == pc: return True return False

