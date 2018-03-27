题目描述：

LeetCode 805. Split Array With Same Average

In a given integer array A, we must move every element of A to either list B or list C. (B and C initially start empty.)

Return true if and only if after such a move, it is possible that the average value of B is equal to the average value of C, and B and C are both non-empty.

Example : Input: [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8] Output: true Explanation: We can split the array into [1,4,5,8] and [2,3,6,7], and both of them have the average of 4.5.

Note:

The length of A will be in the range [1, 30].

will be in the range [1, 30]. A[i] will be in the range of [0, 10000] .

题目大意：

给定整数数组A，求是否可以将A分成平均数相等的两个非空子数组。

解题思路：

动态规划（Dynamic Programming）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def splitArraySameAverage(self, A): """ :type A: List[int] :rtype: bool """ A.sort(reverse = True) dp = {0 : 0} size, total = len(A), sum(A) for a in A: for k in sorted(dp.keys(), reverse = True): dp[k + a] = dp[k] + 1 k += a v = dp[k] if v and size - v and k * (size - v) == (total - k) * v: return True return False

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/03/27/leetcode-split-array-with-same-average/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。