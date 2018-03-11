题目描述：

LeetCode 796. Rotate String

We are given two strings, A and B .

A shift on A consists of taking string A and moving the leftmost character to the rightmost position. For example, if A = 'abcde' , then it will be 'bcdea' after one shift on A . Return True if and only if A can become B after some number of shifts on A .

Example 1: Input: A = 'abcde', B = 'cdeab' Output: true Example 2: Input: A = 'abcde', B = 'abced' Output: false

Note:

A and B will have length at most 100 .

题目大意：

给定两字符串A和B，判断A是否可以通过若干次平移变换得到B

平移变换是指将字符串的首字符移除并添加至末尾

解题思路：

蛮力法（Brute Force）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def rotateString(self, A, B): """ :type A: str :type B: str :rtype: bool """ return any(A[x:] + A[:x] == B for x in range(len(A)))

