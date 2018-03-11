题目描述：
We are given two strings,
A and
B.
A shift on
A consists of taking string
A and moving the leftmost character to the rightmost position. For example, if
A = 'abcde', then it will be
'bcdea' after one shift on
A. Return
True if and only if
A can become
B after some number of shifts on
A.
Example 1: Input: A = 'abcde', B = 'cdeab' Output: true Example 2: Input: A = 'abcde', B = 'abced' Output: false
Note:
Aand
Bwill have length at most
100.
题目大意：
给定两字符串A和B，判断A是否可以通过若干次平移变换得到B
平移变换是指将字符串的首字符移除并添加至末尾
解题思路：
蛮力法（Brute Force）
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def rotateString(self, A, B):
"""
:type A: str
:type B: str
:rtype: bool
"""
return any(A[x:] + A[:x] == B for x in range(len(A)))
