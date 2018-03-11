题目描述：
LeetCode 797. All Paths From Source to Target
Given a directed, acyclic graph of
N nodes. Find all possible paths from node
0 to node
N-1, and return them in any order.
The graph is given as follows: the nodes are 0, 1, ..., graph.length - 1. graph[i] is a list of all nodes j for which the edge (i, j) exists.
Example: Input: [[1,2], [3], [3], []] Output: [[0,1,3],[0,2,3]] Explanation: The graph looks like this: 0--->1 | | v v 2--->3 There are two paths: 0 -> 1 -> 3 and 0 -> 2 -> 3.
Note:
- The number of nodes in the graph will be in the range
[2, 15].
- You can print different paths in any order, but you should keep the order of nodes inside one path.
题目大意：
给定有向无环图（DAG），求从0号节点出发到N - 1的所有路径。
解题思路：
DFS（深度优先搜索）
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def allPathsSourceTarget(self, graph):
"""
:type graph: List[List[int]]
:rtype: List[List[int]]
"""
ans = []
def dfs(x, path):
if x == len(graph) - 1: ans.append(path)
for z in graph[x]: dfs(z, path + [z])
dfs(0, [0])
return ans
