题目描述：

LeetCode 797. All Paths From Source to Target

Given a directed, acyclic graph of N nodes. Find all possible paths from node 0 to node N-1 , and return them in any order.

The graph is given as follows: the nodes are 0, 1, ..., graph.length - 1. graph[i] is a list of all nodes j for which the edge (i, j) exists.

Example: Input: [[1,2], [3], [3], []] Output: [[0,1,3],[0,2,3]] Explanation: The graph looks like this: 0--->1 | | v v 2--->3 There are two paths: 0 -> 1 -> 3 and 0 -> 2 -> 3.

Note:

The number of nodes in the graph will be in the range [2, 15] .

. You can print different paths in any order, but you should keep the order of nodes inside one path.

题目大意：

给定有向无环图（DAG），求从0号节点出发到N - 1的所有路径。

解题思路：

DFS（深度优先搜索）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def allPathsSourceTarget(self, graph): """ :type graph: List[List[int]] :rtype: List[List[int]] """ ans = [] def dfs(x, path): if x == len(graph) - 1: ans.append(path) for z in graph[x]: dfs(z, path + [z]) dfs(0, [0]) return ans

