题目描述：
LeetCode 785. Is Graph Bipartite?
Given a
graph, return
true if and only if it is bipartite.
Recall that a graph is bipartite if we can split it's set of nodes into two independent subsets A and B such that every edge in the graph has one node in A and another node in B.
The graph is given in the following form:
graph[i] is a list of indexes
j for which the edge between nodes
i and
j exists. Each node is an integer between
0 and
graph.length - 1. There are no self edges or parallel edges:
graph[i] does not contain
i, and it doesn't contain any element twice.
Example 1: Input: [[1,3], [0,2], [1,3], [0,2]] Output: true Explanation: The graph looks like this: 0----1 | | | | 3----2 We can divide the vertices into two groups: {0, 2} and {1, 3}.
Example 2: Input: [[1,2,3], [0,2], [0,1,3], [0,2]] Output: false Explanation: The graph looks like this: 0----1 | \ | | \ | 3----2 We cannot find a way to divide the set of nodes into two independent ubsets.
Note:
graphwill have length in range
[1, 100].
graph[i]will contain integers in range
[0, graph.length - 1].
graph[i]will not contain
ior duplicate values.
题目大意：
以邻接表形式给定无向图graph，判断是否为二分图
解题思路：
将邻接表转化为邻接矩阵
然后判断每一组顶点集互相之间是否有边相连，若存在则返回False
返回True
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def isBipartite(self, graph):
"""
:type graph: List[List[int]]
:rtype: bool
"""
edges = collections.defaultdict(set)
for idx, points in enumerate(graph):
for p in points: edges[idx].add(p)
for points in graph:
for x in range(len(points)):
for y in range(x + 1, len(points)):
if points[y] in edges[points[x]]:
return False
return True
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/02/18/leetcode-is-graph-bipartite/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。