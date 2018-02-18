题目描述：

LeetCode 785. Is Graph Bipartite?

Given a graph , return true if and only if it is bipartite.

Recall that a graph is bipartite if we can split it's set of nodes into two independent subsets A and B such that every edge in the graph has one node in A and another node in B.

The graph is given in the following form: graph[i] is a list of indexes j for which the edge between nodes i and j exists. Each node is an integer between 0 and graph.length - 1 . There are no self edges or parallel edges: graph[i] does not contain i , and it doesn't contain any element twice.

Example 1: Input: [[1,3], [0,2], [1,3], [0,2]] Output: true Explanation: The graph looks like this: 0----1 | | | | 3----2 We can divide the vertices into two groups: {0, 2} and {1, 3}.

Example 2: Input: [[1,2,3], [0,2], [0,1,3], [0,2]] Output: false Explanation: The graph looks like this: 0----1 | \ | | \ | 3----2 We cannot find a way to divide the set of nodes into two independent ubsets.

Note:

graph will have length in range [1, 100] .

will have length in range . graph[i] will contain integers in range [0, graph.length - 1] .

will contain integers in range . graph[i] will not contain i or duplicate values.

题目大意：

以邻接表形式给定无向图graph，判断是否为二分图

解题思路：

将邻接表转化为邻接矩阵

然后判断每一组顶点集互相之间是否有边相连，若存在则返回False

返回True

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def isBipartite(self, graph): """ :type graph: List[List[int]] :rtype: bool """ edges = collections.defaultdict(set) for idx, points in enumerate(graph): for p in points: edges[idx].add(p) for points in graph: for x in range(len(points)): for y in range(x + 1, len(points)): if points[y] in edges[points[x]]: return False return True

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/02/18/leetcode-is-graph-bipartite/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。