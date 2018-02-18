题目描述：

LeetCode 787. Cheapest Flights Within K Stops

There are n cities connected by m flights. Each fight starts from city u and arrives at v with a price w .

Now given all the cities and fights, together with starting city src and the destination dst , your task is to find the cheapest price from src to dst with up to k stops. If there is no such route, output -1 .

Example 1: Input: n = 3, edges = [[0,1,100],[1,2,100],[0,2,500]] src = 0, dst = 2, k = 1 Output: 200 Explanation: The graph looks like this: The cheapest price from city 0 to city 2 with at most 1 stop costs 200, as marked red in the picture.

Example 2: Input: n = 3, edges = [[0,1,100],[1,2,100],[0,2,500]] src = 0, dst = 2, k = 0 Output: 500 Explanation: The graph looks like this: The cheapest price from city 0 to city 2 with at most 0 stop costs 500, as marked blue in the picture.

Note:

The number of nodes n will be in range [1, 100] , with nodes labeled from 0 to n - 1 .

will be in range , with nodes labeled from to . The size of flights will be in range [0, n * (n - 1) / 2] .

will be in range . The format of each flight will be (src, dst , price) .

. The price of each flight will be in the range [1, 10000] .

. k is in the range of [0, n - 1] .

is in the range of . There will not be any duplicated flights or self cycles.

题目大意：

给定带权有向图flights表示一组航班的价格，以三元组s, d, p形式给出，表示从s到达d需要花费价格p。

求从src出发到达dst，最多经停K个机场时的最少花费。

解题思路：

动态规划（Dynamic Programming）

状态转移方程：

ans = min(ans, costs[k] + prices[k][dst])

​其中costs[k]表示到达位置k时的最小花费，prices[k][dst]表示从k到达dst的航班价格。

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def findCheapestPrice(self, n, flights, src, dst, K): """ :type n: int :type flights: List[List[int]] :type src: int :type dst: int :type K: int :rtype: int """ INF = 0x7FFFFFFF prices = collections.defaultdict(lambda: collections.defaultdict(int)) for s, t, p in flights: prices[s][t] = p ans = prices[src][dst] or INF queue = [src] costs = {src : 0} for x in range(K + 1): nset = set() for loc in queue: ans = min(ans, costs[loc] + (prices[loc][dst] or INF)) for next in prices[loc]: costs[next] = min(costs.get(next, INF), costs[loc] + (prices[loc][next] or INF)) nset.add(next) queue = list(nset) return ans if ans < INF else -1

