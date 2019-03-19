题目描述：

LeetCode 1014. Capacity To Ship Packages Within D Days

A conveyor belt has packages that must be shipped from one port to another within D days.

The i -th package on the conveyor belt has a weight of weights[i] . Each day, we load the ship with packages on the conveyor belt (in the order given by weights ). We may not load more weight than the maximum weight capacity of the ship.

Return the least weight capacity of the ship that will result in all the packages on the conveyor belt being shipped within D days.

Example 1:

Input: weights = [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10], D = 5 Output: 15 Explanation: A ship capacity of 15 is the minimum to ship all the packages in 5 days like this: 1st day: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 2nd day: 6, 7 3rd day: 8 4th day: 9 5th day: 10 Note that the cargo must be shipped in the order given, so using a ship of capacity 14 and splitting the packages into parts like (2, 3, 4, 5), (1, 6, 7), (8), (9), (10) is not allowed.

Example 2:

Input: weights = [3,2,2,4,1,4], D = 3 Output: 6 Explanation: A ship capacity of 6 is the minimum to ship all the packages in 3 days like this: 1st day: 3, 2 2nd day: 2, 4 3rd day: 1, 4

Example 3:

Input: weights = [1,2,3,1,1], D = 4 Output: 3 Explanation: 1st day: 1 2nd day: 2 3rd day: 3 4th day: 1, 1

Note:

1 <= D <= weights.length <= 50000 1 <= weights[i] <= 500

题目大意：

给定一些包裹的重量weights。我们每天按顺序将包裹通过传送带装船。如果想在D天内装完所有包裹，求传送带最小运载量。

解题思路：

二分查找 + 贪心

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def shipWithinDays(self, weights, D): """ :type weights: List[int] :type D: int :rtype: int """ left, right = max(weights), sum(weights) while left <= right: mid = (left + right) / 2 t = self.greedy(weights, mid) if t > D: left = mid + 1 else: right = mid - 1 return left def greedy(self, weights, C): ans = csum = 0 for w in weights: if csum + w > C: ans += 1 csum = 0 csum += w return ans + bool(csum)

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2019/03/19/leetcode-capacity-to-ship-packages-within-d-days/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。