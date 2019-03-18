题目描述：

LeetCode 1015. Numbers With Repeated Digits

Given a positive integer N , return the number of positive integers less than or equal to N that have at least 1 repeated digit.

Example 1: Input: 20 Output: 1 Explanation: The only positive number (<= 20) with at least 1 repeated digit is 11. Example 2: Input: 100 Output: 10 Explanation: The positive numbers (<= 100) with atleast 1 repeated digit are 11, 22, 33, 44, 55, 66, 77, 88, 99, and 100. Example 3: Input: 1000 Output: 262 Note: 1 <= N <= 10^9

题目大意：

给定正整数N，返回不大于N的包含重复数的正整数个数。

解题思路：

排列 + 计数原理

题目可转化为求解不重复数字的个数

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def numDupDigitsAtMostN(self, N): """ :type N: int :rtype: int """ self.S = str(N) ans = self.solve(self.S, 0) + self.calc9(len(self.S) - 2) return N - ans def solve(self, S, D): pcnt = collections.Counter(self.S[:D] or [-1]) if len(S) == 1: return sum(1 for x in range(not D, int(S) + 1) if not pcnt[str(x)]) ans = 0 for x in range(not D, int(S[0])): if pcnt[str(x)] == 0: ans += self.arrange(9 - D, len(S) - 1) if pcnt[S[0]] == 0: ans += self.solve(S[1:], D + 1) return ans def calc9(self, M): return 9 * sum(self.arrange(9, i) for i in range(M + 1)) def arrange(self, a, b): if a < b or a < 0 or b < 0: return 0 return self.factorial(a) / self.factorial(a - b) def factorial(self, n): if not n: return 1 return reduce(operator.mul, range(1, n + 1))

