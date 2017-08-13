题目描述：
Start from integer 1, remove any integer that contains 9 such as 9, 19, 29...
So now, you will have a new integer sequence: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, ...
Given a positive integer
n, you need to return the n-th integer after removing. Note that 1 will be the first integer.
Example 1:
Input: 9 Output: 10
Hint: n will not exceed
9 x 10^8.
题目大意：
从1开始，去掉所有包含9的整数。
得到的整数序列：1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, ...
给定整数n，返回序列的第n个整数。注意1是第一个数。
解题思路：
九进制
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def newInteger(self, n):
"""
:type n: int
:rtype: int
"""
ans = ''
while n:
ans += str((n % 9))
n /= 9
return int(ans[::-1])
