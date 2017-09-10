题目描述：

LeetCode 673. Number of Longest Increasing Subsequence

Given an unsorted array of integers, find the number of longest increasing subsequence.

Example 1:

Input: [1,3,5,4,7] Output: 2 Explanation: The two longest increasing subsequence are [1, 3, 4, 7] and [1, 3, 5, 7].

Example 2:

Input: [2,2,2,2,2] Output: 5 Explanation: The length of longest continuous increasing subsequence is 1, and there are 5 subsequences' length is 1, so output 5.

Note: Length of the given array will be not exceed 2000 and the answer is guaranteed to be fit in 32-bit signed int.

题目大意：

给定未排序的整数，计算最长递增子序列的个数。

解题思路：

动态规划（Dynamic Programming）

数组dp[x]表示以x结尾的子序列中最长子序列的长度

数组dz[x]表示以x结尾的子序列中最长子序列的个数

状态转移方程见代码

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def findNumberOfLIS(self, nums): """ :type nums: List[int] :rtype: int """ maxLIS= ans = 0 size = len(nums) dp = [1] * size dz = [1] * size for x in range(size): for y in range(0, x): if nums[x] > nums[y]: if dp[y] + 1 > dp[x]: dp[x] = dp[y] + 1 dz[x] = dz[y] elif dp[y] + 1 == dp[x]: dz[x] += dz[y] maxLIS = max(dp + [0]) ans = 0 for p, z in zip(dp, dz): if p == maxLIS: ans += z return ans

