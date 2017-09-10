题目描述：
LeetCode 673. Number of Longest Increasing Subsequence
Given an unsorted array of integers, find the number of longest increasing subsequence.
Example 1:
Input: [1,3,5,4,7] Output: 2 Explanation: The two longest increasing subsequence are [1, 3, 4, 7] and [1, 3, 5, 7].
Example 2:
Input: [2,2,2,2,2] Output: 5 Explanation: The length of longest continuous increasing subsequence is 1, and there are 5 subsequences' length is 1, so output 5.
Note: Length of the given array will be not exceed 2000 and the answer is guaranteed to be fit in 32-bit signed int.
题目大意：
给定未排序的整数，计算最长递增子序列的个数。
解题思路：
动态规划（Dynamic Programming）
数组dp[x]表示以x结尾的子序列中最长子序列的长度
数组dz[x]表示以x结尾的子序列中最长子序列的个数
状态转移方程见代码
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def findNumberOfLIS(self, nums):
"""
:type nums: List[int]
:rtype: int
"""
maxLIS= ans = 0
size = len(nums)
dp = [1] * size
dz = [1] * size
for x in range(size):
for y in range(0, x):
if nums[x] > nums[y]:
if dp[y] + 1 > dp[x]:
dp[x] = dp[y] + 1
dz[x] = dz[y]
elif dp[y] + 1 == dp[x]:
dz[x] += dz[y]
maxLIS = max(dp + [0])
ans = 0
for p, z in zip(dp, dz):
if p == maxLIS:
ans += z
return ans
