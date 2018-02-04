题目描述：
LeetCode 779. K-th Symbol in Grammar
On the first row, we write a
0. Now in every subsequent row, we look at the previous row and replace each occurrence of
0 with
01, and each occurrence of
1 with
10.
Given row
N and index
K, return the
K-th indexed symbol in row
N. (The values of
K are 1-indexed.) (1 indexed).
Examples: Input: N = 1, K = 1 Output: 0 Input: N = 2, K = 1 Output: 0 Input: N = 2, K = 2 Output: 1 Input: N = 4, K = 5 Output: 1 Explanation: row 1: 0 row 2: 01 row 3: 0110 row 4: 01101001
Note:
Nwill be an integer in the range
[1, 30].
Kwill be an integer in the range
[1, 2^(N-1)].
题目大意：
第一行写一个0，接下来的每一行，都把上一行的0换成01，把1换成10
求第N行第K列的数字。
解题思路：
递归（Recursion）
详见代码。
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def kthGrammar(self, N, K):
"""
:type N: int
:type K: int
:rtype: int
"""
if N == 1: return 0
if K == 2: return 1
if K <= 1 << N - 2: return self.kthGrammar(N - 1, K)
K -= 1 << N - 2
return 1 - self.kthGrammar(N - 1, K)
