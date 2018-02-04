题目描述：

LeetCode 779. K-th Symbol in Grammar

On the first row, we write a 0 . Now in every subsequent row, we look at the previous row and replace each occurrence of 0 with 01 , and each occurrence of 1 with 10 .

Given row N and index K , return the K -th indexed symbol in row N . (The values of K are 1-indexed.) (1 indexed).

Examples: Input: N = 1, K = 1 Output: 0 Input: N = 2, K = 1 Output: 0 Input: N = 2, K = 2 Output: 1 Input: N = 4, K = 5 Output: 1 Explanation: row 1: 0 row 2: 01 row 3: 0110 row 4: 01101001

Note:

N will be an integer in the range [1, 30] . K will be an integer in the range [1, 2^(N-1)] .

题目大意：

第一行写一个0，接下来的每一行，都把上一行的0换成01，把1换成10

求第N行第K列的数字。

解题思路：

递归（Recursion）

详见代码。

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def kthGrammar(self, N, K): """ :type N: int :type K: int :rtype: int """ if N == 1: return 0 if K == 2: return 1 if K <= 1 << N - 2: return self.kthGrammar(N - 1, K) K -= 1 << N - 2 return 1 - self.kthGrammar(N - 1, K)

