题目描述：
LeetCode 795. Number of Subarrays with Bounded Maximum
We are given an array
A of positive integers, and two positive integers
L and
R (
L <= R).
Return the number of (contiguous, non-empty) subarrays such that the value of the maximum array element in that subarray is at least
L and at most
R.
Example : Input: A = [2, 1, 4, 3] L = 2 R = 3 Output: 3 Explanation: There are three subarrays that meet the requirements: [2], [2, 1], [3].
Note:
- L, R and
A[i]will be an integer in the range
[0, 10^9].
- The length of
Awill be in the range of
[1, 50000].
题目大意：
给定只含有正整数的数组A，两个正整数L和R。
求A中最大值在[L, R]之间的连续子序列个数。
解题思路：
组合（Combination）
在A中找出所有大于R的整数，将这些整数消去，并将A分为若干个子数组 对于上一步得到的任意数组a，从左向右找出所有不小于L的整数 假设某个这样的整数为x，下标为i；记该整数左侧相邻的不小于L的整数y的下标为j 则所有包含整数x的连续子序列个数为：(i - j) * (len(A) - i)
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def numSubarrayBoundedMax(self, A, L, R):
"""
:type A: List[int]
:type L: int
:type R: int
:rtype: int
"""
ans = lastIdx = 0
for i, x in enumerate(A + [10**10]):
if x > R:
ans += self.numSubarrayMinimumMax(A[lastIdx:i], L)
lastIdx = i + 1
return ans
def numSubarrayMinimumMax(self, A, L):
"""
:type A: List[int]
:type L: int
:rtype: int
"""
ans = lastIdx = 0
for i, x in enumerate(A):
if x >= L:
ans += (i - lastIdx + 1) * (len(A) - i)
lastIdx = i + 1
return ans
