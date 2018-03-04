题目描述：

LeetCode 795. Number of Subarrays with Bounded Maximum

We are given an array A of positive integers, and two positive integers L and R ( L <= R ).

Return the number of (contiguous, non-empty) subarrays such that the value of the maximum array element in that subarray is at least L and at most R .

Example : Input: A = [2, 1, 4, 3] L = 2 R = 3 Output: 3 Explanation: There are three subarrays that meet the requirements: [2], [2, 1], [3].

Note:

L, R and A[i] will be an integer in the range [0, 10^9] .

will be an integer in the range . The length of A will be in the range of [1, 50000] .

题目大意：

给定只含有正整数的数组A，两个正整数L和R。

求A中最大值在[L, R]之间的连续子序列个数。

解题思路：

组合（Combination）

在A中找出所有大于R的整数，将这些整数消去，并将A分为若干个子数组 对于上一步得到的任意数组a，从左向右找出所有不小于L的整数 假设某个这样的整数为x，下标为i；记该整数左侧相邻的不小于L的整数y的下标为j 则所有包含整数x的连续子序列个数为：(i - j) * (len(A) - i)

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def numSubarrayBoundedMax(self, A, L, R): """ :type A: List[int] :type L: int :type R: int :rtype: int """ ans = lastIdx = 0 for i, x in enumerate(A + [10**10]): if x > R: ans += self.numSubarrayMinimumMax(A[lastIdx:i], L) lastIdx = i + 1 return ans def numSubarrayMinimumMax(self, A, L): """ :type A: List[int] :type L: int :rtype: int """ ans = lastIdx = 0 for i, x in enumerate(A): if x >= L: ans += (i - lastIdx + 1) * (len(A) - i) lastIdx = i + 1 return ans

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/03/04/leetcode-number-of-subarrays-with-bounded-maximum/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。