题目描述：

LeetCode 793. Preimage Size of Factorial Zeroes Function

Let f(x) be the number of zeroes at the end of x! . (Recall that x! = 1 * 2 * 3 * ... * x , and by convention, 0! = 1 .)

For example, f(3) = 0 because 3! = 6 has no zeroes at the end, while f(11) = 2 because 11! = 39916800 has 2 zeroes at the end. Given K , find how many non-negative integers x have the property that f(x) = K .

Example 1: Input: K = 0 Output: 5 Explanation: 0!, 1!, 2!, 3!, and 4! end with K = 0 zeroes. Example 2: Input: K = 5 Output: 0 Explanation: There is no x such that x! ends in K = 5 zeroes.

Note:

K will be an integer in the range [0, 10^9] .

题目大意：

求阶乘得数末尾连续0的个数为K的所有整数的个数。

解题思路：

n!后缀0的个数K，等于不大于n的所有乘数中，因子5的个数。 计算公式为：K = (n / 5) + (n / 25) + (n / 125) + ... + n / (5^k) 由等比数列前N项和公式得不等式：K <= n / 4 n从4 * K开始递增枚举 + 验证即可

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def preimageSizeFZF(self, K): """ :type K: int :rtype: int """ n = 4 * K t = 0 while t <= K: t = self.trailingZeroes(n) n += 1 if t == K: return 5 return 0 def trailingZeroes(self, n): x = 5 ans = 0 while n >= x: ans += n / x x *= 5 return ans

