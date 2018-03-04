题目描述：
LeetCode 793. Preimage Size of Factorial Zeroes Function
Let
f(x) be the number of zeroes at the end of
x!. (Recall that
x! = 1 * 2 * 3 * ... * x, and by convention,
0! = 1.)
For example,
f(3) = 0 because 3! = 6 has no zeroes at the end, while
f(11) = 2 because 11! = 39916800 has 2 zeroes at the end. Given
K, find how many non-negative integers
x have the property that
f(x) = K.
Example 1: Input: K = 0 Output: 5 Explanation: 0!, 1!, 2!, 3!, and 4! end with K = 0 zeroes. Example 2: Input: K = 5 Output: 0 Explanation: There is no x such that x! ends in K = 5 zeroes.
Note:
Kwill be an integer in the range
[0, 10^9].
题目大意：
求阶乘得数末尾连续0的个数为K的所有整数的个数。
解题思路：
n!后缀0的个数K，等于不大于n的所有乘数中，因子5的个数。 计算公式为：K = (n / 5) + (n / 25) + (n / 125) + ... + n / (5^k) 由等比数列前N项和公式得不等式：K <= n / 4 n从4 * K开始递增枚举 + 验证即可
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def preimageSizeFZF(self, K):
"""
:type K: int
:rtype: int
"""
n = 4 * K
t = 0
while t <= K:
t = self.trailingZeroes(n)
n += 1
if t == K: return 5
return 0
def trailingZeroes(self, n):
x = 5
ans = 0
while n >= x:
ans += n / x
x *= 5
return ans
