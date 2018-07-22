题目描述：

LeetCode 873. Length of Longest Fibonacci Subsequence

A sequence X_1, X_2, ..., X_n is fibonacci-like if:

n >= 3

X_i + X_{i+1} = X_{i+2} for all i + 2 <= n

Given a strictly increasing array A of positive integers forming a sequence, find the length of the longest fibonacci-like subsequence of A . If one does not exist, return 0.

(Recall that a subsequence is derived from another sequence A by deleting any number of elements (including none) from A , without changing the order of the remaining elements. For example, [3, 5, 8] is a subsequence of [3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8] .)

Example 1:

Input: [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8] Output: 5 Explanation: The longest subsequence that is fibonacci-like: [1,2,3,5,8].

Example 2:

Input: [1,3,7,11,12,14,18] Output: 3 Explanation: The longest subsequence that is fibonacci-like: [1,11,12], [3,11,14] or [7,11,18].

Note:

3 <= A.length <= 1000

1 <= A[0] < A[1] < ... < A[A.length - 1] <= 10^9

(The time limit has been reduced by 50% for submissions in Java, C, and C++.)

题目大意：

求递增正整数组的最长类斐波那契数列。

解题思路：

动态规划（Dynamic Programming）

时间复杂度 O(N^2)

状态转移方程：

dp[y][x + y] = max(dp[y][x + y], dp[x][y] + 1)

上式中, dp[x][y]表示以(x, y)为结尾的类斐波那契数列的长度

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def lenLongestFibSubseq(self, A): """ :type A: List[int] :rtype: int """ vset = set(A) dp = collections.defaultdict(lambda: collections.defaultdict(int)) size = len(A) ans = 0 for i in range(size): x = A[i] for j in range(i + 1, size): y = A[j] if x + y not in vset: continue dp[y][x + y] = max(dp[y][x + y], dp[x][y] + 1) ans = max(dp[y][x + y], ans) return ans and ans + 2 or 0

