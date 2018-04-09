题目描述：
LeetCode 812. Largest Triangle Area
You have a list of points in the plane. Return the area of the largest triangle that can be formed by any 3 of the points.
Example: Input: points = [[0,0],[0,1],[1,0],[0,2],[2,0]] Output: 2 Explanation: The five points are show in the figure below. The red triangle is the largest.
Notes:
3 <= points.length <= 50.
- No points will be duplicated.
-
-50 <= points[i][j] <= 50.
- Answers within
10^-6of the true value will be accepted as correct.
题目大意：
给定平面上一组点坐标，求任意三点构成三角形的最大面积。
解题思路：
Shoelace formula （根据顶点坐标求三角形面积）
枚举点坐标，套用公式即可
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def largestTriangleArea(self, points):
"""
:type points: List[List[int]]
:rtype: float
"""
triangleArea = lambda x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3: \
abs(0.5 * (x1 * (y2 - y3) + x2 * (y3 - y1) + x3 * (y1 - y2)))
size = len(points)
ans = 0
for i in range(size):
for j in range(i + 1, size):
for k in range(j + 1, size):
x1, y1 = points[i]
x2, y2 = points[j]
x3, y3 = points[k]
ans = max(ans, triangleArea(x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3))
return ans
