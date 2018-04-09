题目描述：

LeetCode 812. Largest Triangle Area

You have a list of points in the plane. Return the area of the largest triangle that can be formed by any 3 of the points.

Example: Input: points = [[0,0],[0,1],[1,0],[0,2],[2,0]] Output: 2 Explanation: The five points are show in the figure below. The red triangle is the largest.

Notes:

3 <= points.length <= 50 .

. No points will be duplicated.

-50 <= points[i][j] <= 50 .

. Answers within 10^-6 of the true value will be accepted as correct.

题目大意：

给定平面上一组点坐标，求任意三点构成三角形的最大面积。

解题思路：

Shoelace formula （根据顶点坐标求三角形面积）

枚举点坐标，套用公式即可

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def largestTriangleArea(self, points): """ :type points: List[List[int]] :rtype: float """ triangleArea = lambda x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3: \ abs(0.5 * (x1 * (y2 - y3) + x2 * (y3 - y1) + x3 * (y1 - y2))) size = len(points) ans = 0 for i in range(size): for j in range(i + 1, size): for k in range(j + 1, size): x1, y1 = points[i] x2, y2 = points[j] x3, y3 = points[k] ans = max(ans, triangleArea(x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3)) return ans

