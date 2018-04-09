[LeetCode]Largest Triangle Area
题目描述：

LeetCode 812. Largest Triangle Area

You have a list of points in the plane. Return the area of the largest triangle that can be formed by any 3 of the points.

Example:
Input: points = [[0,0],[0,1],[1,0],[0,2],[2,0]]
Output: 2
Explanation: 
The five points are show in the figure below. The red triangle is the largest.

Notes:

  • 3 <= points.length <= 50.
  • No points will be duplicated.
  •  -50 <= points[i][j] <= 50.
  • Answers within 10^-6 of the true value will be accepted as correct.

题目大意：

给定平面上一组点坐标，求任意三点构成三角形的最大面积。

解题思路：

Shoelace formula （根据顶点坐标求三角形面积）

枚举点坐标，套用公式即可

Python代码：

class Solution(object):
    def largestTriangleArea(self, points):
        """
        :type points: List[List[int]]
        :rtype: float
        """
        triangleArea = lambda x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3: \
            abs(0.5 * (x1 * (y2 - y3) + x2 * (y3 - y1) + x3 * (y1 - y2)))
        size = len(points)
        ans = 0
        for i in range(size):
            for j in range(i + 1, size):
                for k in range(j + 1, size):
                    x1, y1 = points[i]
                    x2, y2 = points[j]
                    x3, y3 = points[k]
                    ans = max(ans, triangleArea(x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3))
        return ans

 

