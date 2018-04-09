题目描述：
LeetCode 814. Binary Tree Pruning
We are given the head node
root of a binary tree, where additionally every node's value is either a 0 or a 1.
Return the same tree where every subtree (of the given tree) not containing a 1 has been removed.
(Recall that the subtree of a node X is X, plus every node that is a descendant of X.)
Example 1: Input: [1,null,0,0,1] Output: [1,null,0,null,1] Explanation: Only the red nodes satisfy the property "every subtree not containing a 1". The diagram on the right represents the answer.
Example 2: Input: [1,0,1,0,0,0,1] Output: [1,null,1,null,1]
Example 3: Input: [1,1,0,1,1,0,1,0] Output: [1,1,0,1,1,null,1]
Note:
- The binary tree will have at most
100 nodes.
- The value of each node will only be
0or
1.
题目大意：
给定01二叉树，对二叉树进行剪枝。
剪枝规则为，如果子树中只包含0节点，则移除整棵子树。
解题思路：
递归（Recursion）
Python代码：
# Definition for a binary tree node.
# class TreeNode(object):
# def __init__(self, x):
# self.val = x
# self.left = None
# self.right = None
class Solution(object):
def pruneTree(self, root):
"""
:type root: TreeNode
:rtype: TreeNode
"""
if not root: return root
root.left = self.pruneTree(root.left)
root.right = self.pruneTree(root.right)
return root if root.left or root.right or root.val else None
