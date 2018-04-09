题目描述：

LeetCode 814. Binary Tree Pruning

We are given the head node root of a binary tree, where additionally every node's value is either a 0 or a 1.

Return the same tree where every subtree (of the given tree) not containing a 1 has been removed.

(Recall that the subtree of a node X is X, plus every node that is a descendant of X.)

Example 1: Input: [1,null,0,0,1] Output: [1,null,0,null,1] Explanation: Only the red nodes satisfy the property "every subtree not containing a 1". The diagram on the right represents the answer.

Example 2: Input: [1,0,1,0,0,0,1] Output: [1,null,1,null,1]

Example 3: Input: [1,1,0,1,1,0,1,0] Output: [1,1,0,1,1,null,1]

Note:

The binary tree will have at most 100 nodes .

. The value of each node will only be 0 or 1 .

题目大意：

给定01二叉树，对二叉树进行剪枝。

剪枝规则为，如果子树中只包含0节点，则移除整棵子树。

解题思路：

递归（Recursion）

Python代码：

# Definition for a binary tree node. # class TreeNode(object): # def __init__(self, x): # self.val = x # self.left = None # self.right = None class Solution(object): def pruneTree(self, root): """ :type root: TreeNode :rtype: TreeNode """ if not root: return root root.left = self.pruneTree(root.left) root.right = self.pruneTree(root.right) return root if root.left or root.right or root.val else None

