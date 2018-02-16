题目描述：

LeetCode 783. Minimum Distance Between BST Nodes

Given a Binary Search Tree (BST) with the root node root , return the minimum difference between the values of any two different nodes in the tree.

Example :

Input: root = [4,2,6,1,3,null,null] Output: 1 Explanation: Note that root is a TreeNode object, not an array. The given tree [4,2,6,1,3,null,null] is represented by the following diagram: 4 / \ 2 6 / \ 1 3 while the minimum difference in this tree is 1, it occurs between node 1 and node 2, also between node 3 and node 2.

Note:

The size of the BST will be between 2 and 100 . The BST is always valid, each node's value is an integer, and each node's value is different.

题目大意：

给定二叉搜索树（BST）根节点为root，求任意两节点的最小差值。

解题思路：

递归（Recursion)

Python代码：

# Definition for a binary tree node. # class TreeNode(object): # def __init__(self, x): # self.val = x # self.left = None # self.right = None class Solution(object): def minDiffInBST(self, root): """ :type root: TreeNode :rtype: int """ ans = 0x7FFFFFFF if root.left: lmax = root.left while lmax.right: lmax = lmax.right ans = min(ans, root.val - lmax.val) ans = min(ans, self.minDiffInBST(root.left)) if root.right: rmin = root.right while rmin.left: rmin = rmin.left ans = min(ans, rmin.val - root.val) ans = min(ans, self.minDiffInBST(root.right)) return ans

