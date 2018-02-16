题目描述：
LeetCode 783. Minimum Distance Between BST Nodes
Given a Binary Search Tree (BST) with the root node
root, return the minimum difference between the values of any two different nodes in the tree.
Example :
Input: root = [4,2,6,1,3,null,null] Output: 1 Explanation: Note that root is a TreeNode object, not an array. The given tree [4,2,6,1,3,null,null] is represented by the following diagram: 4 / \ 2 6 / \ 1 3 while the minimum difference in this tree is 1, it occurs between node 1 and node 2, also between node 3 and node 2.
Note:
- The size of the BST will be between 2 and
100.
- The BST is always valid, each node's value is an integer, and each node's value is different.
题目大意：
给定二叉搜索树（BST）根节点为root，求任意两节点的最小差值。
解题思路：
递归（Recursion)
Python代码：
# Definition for a binary tree node.
# class TreeNode(object):
# def __init__(self, x):
# self.val = x
# self.left = None
# self.right = None
class Solution(object):
def minDiffInBST(self, root):
"""
:type root: TreeNode
:rtype: int
"""
ans = 0x7FFFFFFF
if root.left:
lmax = root.left
while lmax.right: lmax = lmax.right
ans = min(ans, root.val - lmax.val)
ans = min(ans, self.minDiffInBST(root.left))
if root.right:
rmin = root.right
while rmin.left: rmin = rmin.left
ans = min(ans, rmin.val - root.val)
ans = min(ans, self.minDiffInBST(root.right))
return ans
