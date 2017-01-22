题目描述：
You are given a list of non-negative integers, a1, a2, ..., an, and a target, S. Now you have 2 symbols
+ and
-. For each integer, you should choose one from
+ and
- as its new symbol.
Find out how many ways to assign symbols to make sum of integers equal to target S.
Example 1:
Input: nums is [1, 1, 1, 1, 1], S is 3. Output: 5 Explanation: -1+1+1+1+1 = 3 +1-1+1+1+1 = 3 +1+1-1+1+1 = 3 +1+1+1-1+1 = 3 +1+1+1+1-1 = 3 There are 5 ways to assign symbols to make the sum of nums be target 3.
Note:
- The length of the given array is positive and will not exceed 20.
- The sum of elements in the given array will not exceed 1000.
- Your output answer is guaranteed to be fitted in a 32-bit integer.
题目大意：
给定一组非负整数a1, a2, ..., an，以及一个目标数S。给定两种符号+和-，对于每一个整数，选择一个运算符。
计算有多少种运算符的组合方式，可以使整数的和为目标数S。
注意：
- 给定数组长度为正数并且不会超过20。
- 元素之和不会超过1000。
- 输出答案确保在32位整数范围内。
解题思路：
动态规划（Dynamic Programming）
状态转移方程：dp[i + 1][k + nums[i] * sgn] += dp[i][k] 上式中，sgn取值±1，k为dp[i]中保存的所有状态；初始令dp[0][0] = 1 利用滚动数组，可以将空间复杂度优化到O(n)，n为可能的运算结果的个数
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def findTargetSumWays(self, nums, S):
"""
:type nums: List[int]
:type S: int
:rtype: int
"""
dp = collections.Counter()
dp[0] = 1
for n in nums:
ndp = collections.Counter()
for sgn in (1, -1):
for k in dp.keys():
ndp[k + n * sgn] += dp[k]
dp = ndp
return dp[S]
