题目描述：
LeetCode 760. Find Anagram Mappings
Given two lists
Aand
B, and
B is an anagram of
A.
B is an anagram of
A means
B is made by randomizing the order of the elements in
A.
We want to find an index mapping
P, from
A to
B. A mapping
P[i] = j means the
ith element in
A appears in
B at index
j.
These lists
A and
B may contain duplicates. If there are multiple answers, output any of them.
For example, given
A = [12, 28, 46, 32, 50] B = [50, 12, 32, 46, 28]
We should return
[1, 4, 3, 2, 0]
as
P[0] = 1 because the
0th element of
A appears at
B[1], and
P[1] = 4 because the
1st element of
A appears at
B[4], and so on.
Note:
A, Bhave equal lengths in range
[1, 100].
A[i], B[i]are integers in range
[0, 10^5].
题目大意：
给定数组A和B，求A中各元素在B中对应下标的数组
解题思路：
Map + List
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def anagramMappings(self, A, B):
"""
:type A: List[int]
:type B: List[int]
:rtype: List[int]
"""
dmap = collections.defaultdict(list)
for i, x in enumerate(B):
dmap[x].append(i)
return [dmap[x].pop() for x in A]
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/01/07/leetcode-find-anagram-mappings/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。