[LeetCode]Find Anagram Mappings
题目描述：

LeetCode 760. Find Anagram Mappings

Given two lists Aand B, and B is an anagram of A. B is an anagram of A means B is made by randomizing the order of the elements in A.

We want to find an index mapping P, from A to B. A mapping P[i] = j means the ith element in A appears in B at index j.

These lists A and B may contain duplicates. If there are multiple answers, output any of them.

For example, given

A = [12, 28, 46, 32, 50]
B = [50, 12, 32, 46, 28]

We should return

[1, 4, 3, 2, 0]

as P[0] = 1 because the 0th element of A appears at B[1], and P[1] = 4 because the 1st element of A appears at B[4], and so on.

Note:

  1. A, B have equal lengths in range [1, 100].
  2. A[i], B[i] are integers in range [0, 10^5].

题目大意：

给定数组A和B，求A中各元素在B中对应下标的数组

解题思路：

Map + List

Python代码：

class Solution(object):
    def anagramMappings(self, A, B):
        """
        :type A: List[int]
        :type B: List[int]
        :rtype: List[int]
        """
        dmap = collections.defaultdict(list)
        for i, x in enumerate(B):
            dmap[x].append(i)
        return [dmap[x].pop() for x in A]

 

