题目描述：

LeetCode 760. Find Anagram Mappings

Given two lists A and B , and B is an anagram of A . B is an anagram of A means B is made by randomizing the order of the elements in A .

We want to find an index mapping P , from A to B . A mapping P[i] = j means the i th element in A appears in B at index j .

These lists A and B may contain duplicates. If there are multiple answers, output any of them.

For example, given

A = [12, 28, 46, 32, 50] B = [50, 12, 32, 46, 28]

We should return

[1, 4, 3, 2, 0]

as P[0] = 1 because the 0 th element of A appears at B[1] , and P[1] = 4 because the 1 st element of A appears at B[4] , and so on.

Note:

A, B have equal lengths in range [1, 100] . A[i], B[i] are integers in range [0, 10^5] .

题目大意：

给定数组A和B，求A中各元素在B中对应下标的数组

解题思路：

Map + List

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def anagramMappings(self, A, B): """ :type A: List[int] :type B: List[int] :rtype: List[int] """ dmap = collections.defaultdict(list) for i, x in enumerate(B): dmap[x].append(i) return [dmap[x].pop() for x in A]

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/01/07/leetcode-find-anagram-mappings/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。