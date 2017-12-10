题目描述：
LeetCode 744. Find Smallest Letter Greater Than Target
Given a list of sorted characters
letters containing only lowercase letters, and given a target letter
target, find the smallest element in the list that is larger than the given target.
Letters also wrap around. For example, if the target is
target = 'z' and
letters = ['a', 'b'], the answer is
'a'.
Examples:
Input: letters = ["c", "f", "j"] target = "a" Output: "c" Input: letters = ["c", "f", "j"] target = "c" Output: "f" Input: letters = ["c", "f", "j"] target = "d" Output: "f" Input: letters = ["c", "f", "j"] target = "g" Output: "j" Input: letters = ["c", "f", "j"] target = "j" Output: "c" Input: letters = ["c", "f", "j"] target = "k" Output: "c"
Note:
lettershas a length in range
[2, 10000].
lettersconsists of lowercase letters, and contains at least 2 unique letters.
targetis a lowercase letter.
题目大意：
给定一组有序的字母letters，从中寻找大于字母target的最小字母，（环形有序，z < a）
解题思路：
蛮力法（Brute Force）
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def nextGreatestLetter(self, letters, target):
"""
:type letters: List[str]
:type target: str
:rtype: str
"""
letters = set(map(ord, letters))
for x in range(1, 27):
candidate = ord(target) + x
if candidate > ord('z'):
candidate -= 26
if candidate in letters:
return chr(candidate)
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/12/10/leetcode-find-smallest-letter-greater-than-target/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。