题目描述：

LeetCode 744. Find Smallest Letter Greater Than Target

Given a list of sorted characters letters containing only lowercase letters, and given a target letter target , find the smallest element in the list that is larger than the given target.

Letters also wrap around. For example, if the target is target = 'z' and letters = ['a', 'b'] , the answer is 'a' .

Examples:

Input: letters = ["c", "f", "j"] target = "a" Output: "c" Input: letters = ["c", "f", "j"] target = "c" Output: "f" Input: letters = ["c", "f", "j"] target = "d" Output: "f" Input: letters = ["c", "f", "j"] target = "g" Output: "j" Input: letters = ["c", "f", "j"] target = "j" Output: "c" Input: letters = ["c", "f", "j"] target = "k" Output: "c"

Note:

letters has a length in range [2, 10000] . letters consists of lowercase letters, and contains at least 2 unique letters. target is a lowercase letter.

题目大意：

给定一组有序的字母letters，从中寻找大于字母target的最小字母，（环形有序，z < a）

解题思路：

蛮力法（Brute Force）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def nextGreatestLetter(self, letters, target): """ :type letters: List[str] :type target: str :rtype: str """ letters = set(map(ord, letters)) for x in range(1, 27): candidate = ord(target) + x if candidate > ord('z'): candidate -= 26 if candidate in letters: return chr(candidate)

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/12/10/leetcode-find-smallest-letter-greater-than-target/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。