[LeetCode]Find Smallest Letter Greater Than Target
作者是 发布于 LeetCode.

题目描述：

LeetCode 744. Find Smallest Letter Greater Than Target

Given a list of sorted characters letters containing only lowercase letters, and given a target letter target, find the smallest element in the list that is larger than the given target.

Letters also wrap around. For example, if the target is target = 'z' and letters = ['a', 'b'], the answer is 'a'.

Examples:

Input:
letters = ["c", "f", "j"]
target = "a"
Output: "c"

Input:
letters = ["c", "f", "j"]
target = "c"
Output: "f"

Input:
letters = ["c", "f", "j"]
target = "d"
Output: "f"

Input:
letters = ["c", "f", "j"]
target = "g"
Output: "j"

Input:
letters = ["c", "f", "j"]
target = "j"
Output: "c"

Input:
letters = ["c", "f", "j"]
target = "k"
Output: "c"

Note:

  1. letters has a length in range [2, 10000].
  2. letters consists of lowercase letters, and contains at least 2 unique letters.
  3. target is a lowercase letter.

题目大意：

给定一组有序的字母letters，从中寻找大于字母target的最小字母，（环形有序，z < a）

解题思路：

蛮力法（Brute Force）

Python代码：

class Solution(object):
    def nextGreatestLetter(self, letters, target):
        """
        :type letters: List[str]
        :type target: str
        :rtype: str
        """
        letters = set(map(ord, letters))
        for x in range(1, 27):
            candidate = ord(target) + x
            if candidate > ord('z'):
                candidate -= 26
            if candidate in letters:
                return chr(candidate)

 

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/12/10/leetcode-find-smallest-letter-greater-than-target/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。

如果您喜欢这篇博文，欢迎您捐赠书影博客： ，查看支付宝二维码

Pingbacks已关闭。

暂无评论

张贴您的评论