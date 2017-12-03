题目描述：

LeetCode 740. Delete and Earn

Given an array nums of integers, you can perform operations on the array.

In each operation, you pick any nums[i] and delete it to earn nums[i] points. After, you must delete every element equal to nums[i] - 1 or nums[i] + 1 .

You start with 0 points. Return the maximum number of points you can earn by applying such operations.

Example 1:

Input: nums = [3, 4, 2] Output: 6 Explanation: Delete 4 to earn 4 points, consequently 3 is also deleted. Then, delete 2 to earn 2 points. 6 total points are earned.

Example 2:

Input: nums = [2, 2, 3, 3, 3, 4] Output: 9 Explanation: Delete 3 to earn 3 points, deleting both 2's and the 4. Then, delete 3 again to earn 3 points, and 3 again to earn 3 points. 9 total points are earned.

Note:

The length of nums is at most 20000 .

is at most . Each element nums[i] is an integer in the range [1, 10000] .

题目大意：

给定整数数组nums，执行如下操作：

挑选任意数字nums[i]，得到nums[i]分，同时需要删除所有等于nums[i] - 1和nums[i] + 1的整数。

求最大得分。

解题思路：

动态规划（Dynamic Programming）

dp[x]表示删除不大于x的所有数字的最大得分。 cnt[x]存储数字x的个数。

状态转移方程：

dp[x] = max(dp[x - 1], dp[x - 2] + cnt[x] * x)

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def deleteAndEarn(self, nums): """ :type nums: List[int] :rtype: int """ cnt = collections.Counter(nums) maxn = max(nums + [0]) dp = [0] * (maxn + 10) for x in range(1, maxn + 1): dp[x] = max(dp[x - 1], dp[x - 2] + cnt[x] * x) return dp[maxn]

