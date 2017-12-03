[LeetCode]Delete and Earn
作者是 发布于 LeetCode.

题目描述：

LeetCode 740. Delete and Earn

Given an array nums of integers, you can perform operations on the array.

In each operation, you pick any nums[i] and delete it to earn nums[i] points. After, you must delete every element equal to nums[i] - 1 or nums[i] + 1.

You start with 0 points. Return the maximum number of points you can earn by applying such operations.

Example 1:

Input: nums = [3, 4, 2]
Output: 6
Explanation: 
Delete 4 to earn 4 points, consequently 3 is also deleted.
Then, delete 2 to earn 2 points. 6 total points are earned.

Example 2:

Input: nums = [2, 2, 3, 3, 3, 4]
Output: 9
Explanation: 
Delete 3 to earn 3 points, deleting both 2's and the 4.
Then, delete 3 again to earn 3 points, and 3 again to earn 3 points.
9 total points are earned.

Note:

  • The length of nums is at most 20000.
  • Each element nums[i] is an integer in the range [1, 10000].

题目大意：

给定整数数组nums，执行如下操作：

挑选任意数字nums[i]，得到nums[i]分，同时需要删除所有等于nums[i] - 1和nums[i] + 1的整数。

求最大得分。

解题思路：

动态规划（Dynamic Programming）

dp[x]表示删除不大于x的所有数字的最大得分。

cnt[x]存储数字x的个数。

状态转移方程：

dp[x] = max(dp[x - 1], dp[x - 2] + cnt[x] * x)

Python代码：

class Solution(object):
    def deleteAndEarn(self, nums):
        """
        :type nums: List[int]
        :rtype: int
        """
        cnt = collections.Counter(nums)
        maxn = max(nums + [0])
        dp = [0] * (maxn + 10)
        for x in range(1, maxn + 1):
            dp[x] = max(dp[x - 1], dp[x - 2] + cnt[x] * x)
        return dp[maxn]

 

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/12/03/leetcode-delete-and-earn/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。

如果您喜欢这篇博文，欢迎您捐赠书影博客： ，查看支付宝二维码

Pingbacks已关闭。

暂无评论

张贴您的评论