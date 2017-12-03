题目描述：
Given an array
nums of integers, you can perform operations on the array.
In each operation, you pick any
nums[i] and delete it to earn
nums[i] points. After, you must delete every element equal to
nums[i] - 1 or
nums[i] + 1.
You start with 0 points. Return the maximum number of points you can earn by applying such operations.
Example 1:
Input: nums = [3, 4, 2] Output: 6 Explanation: Delete 4 to earn 4 points, consequently 3 is also deleted. Then, delete 2 to earn 2 points. 6 total points are earned.
Example 2:
Input: nums = [2, 2, 3, 3, 3, 4] Output: 9 Explanation: Delete 3 to earn 3 points, deleting both 2's and the 4. Then, delete 3 again to earn 3 points, and 3 again to earn 3 points. 9 total points are earned.
Note:
- The length of
numsis at most
20000.
- Each element
nums[i]is an integer in the range
[1, 10000].
题目大意：
给定整数数组nums，执行如下操作：
挑选任意数字nums[i]，得到nums[i]分，同时需要删除所有等于nums[i] - 1和nums[i] + 1的整数。
求最大得分。
解题思路：
动态规划（Dynamic Programming）
dp[x]表示删除不大于x的所有数字的最大得分。 cnt[x]存储数字x的个数。
状态转移方程：
dp[x] = max(dp[x - 1], dp[x - 2] + cnt[x] * x)
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def deleteAndEarn(self, nums):
"""
:type nums: List[int]
:rtype: int
"""
cnt = collections.Counter(nums)
maxn = max(nums + [0])
dp = [0] * (maxn + 10)
for x in range(1, maxn + 1):
dp[x] = max(dp[x - 1], dp[x - 2] + cnt[x] * x)
return dp[maxn]
