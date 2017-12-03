题目描述：
LeetCode 738. Monotone Increasing Digits
Given a non-negative integer
N, find the largest number that is less than or equal to
N with monotone increasing digits.
(Recall that an integer has monotone increasing digits if and only if each pair of adjacent digits
x and
y satisfy
x <= y.)
Example 1:
Input: N = 10 Output: 9
Example 2:
Input: N = 1234 Output: 1234
Example 3:
Input: N = 332 Output: 299
Note:
N is an integer in the range
[0, 10^9].
题目大意：
给定整数N，求不大于N的最大整数，其各位数单调不减。
解题思路：
从高位向低位遍历整数N的各位数，找到第一个违反单调不减的数的下标x
将x位后的所有数替换为0，记得到的新数为M，则M - 1即为答案
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def monotoneIncreasingDigits(self, N):
"""
:type N: int
:rtype: int
"""
sn = str(N)
size = len(sn)
flag = False
for x in range(size - 1):
if sn[x] > sn[x + 1]:
flag = True
break
if not flag: return N
while x > 0 and sn[x - 1] == sn[x]: x -= 1
y = len(sn) - x - 1
return (N / (10 ** y)) * (10 ** y) - 1
