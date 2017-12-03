题目描述：

LeetCode 738. Monotone Increasing Digits

Given a non-negative integer N , find the largest number that is less than or equal to N with monotone increasing digits.

(Recall that an integer has monotone increasing digits if and only if each pair of adjacent digits x and y satisfy x <= y .)

Example 1:

Input: N = 10 Output: 9

Example 2:

Input: N = 1234 Output: 1234

Example 3:

Input: N = 332 Output: 299

Note: N is an integer in the range [0, 10^9] .

题目大意：

给定整数N，求不大于N的最大整数，其各位数单调不减。

解题思路：

从高位向低位遍历整数N的各位数，找到第一个违反单调不减的数的下标x

将x位后的所有数替换为0，记得到的新数为M，则M - 1即为答案

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def monotoneIncreasingDigits(self, N): """ :type N: int :rtype: int """ sn = str(N) size = len(sn) flag = False for x in range(size - 1): if sn[x] > sn[x + 1]: flag = True break if not flag: return N while x > 0 and sn[x - 1] == sn[x]: x -= 1 y = len(sn) - x - 1 return (N / (10 ** y)) * (10 ** y) - 1

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/12/03/leetcode-monotone-increasing-digits/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。