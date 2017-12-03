题目描述：
LeetCode 739. Daily Temperatures
Given a list of daily
temperatures, produce a list that, for each day in the input, tells you how many days you would have to wait until a warmer temperature. If there is no future day for which this is possible, put
0 instead.
For example, given the list
temperatures = [73, 74, 75, 71, 69, 72, 76, 73], your output should be
[1, 1, 4, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0].
Note: The length of
temperatures will be in the range
[1, 30000]. Each temperature will be an integer in the range
[30, 100].
题目大意：
给定一组每日温度，求每一天最少需要等多少天可以达到更高的温度
解题思路：
字典minIdx[n]记录达到温度n的最小下标idx
倒序遍历温度列表temperatures，记当前温度为n，更新minIdx，从n + 1到100遍历minIdx，取最小值
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def dailyTemperatures(self, temperatures):
"""
:type temperatures: List[int]
:rtype: List[int]
"""
minIdx = collections.defaultdict(int)
ans = []
size = len(temperatures)
for x in range(size - 1, -1, -1):
n = temperatures[x]
minIdx[n] = x
z = 0
for y in range(n + 1, 101):
if minIdx[y] and (minIdx[y] < z or not z):
z = minIdx[y]
ans.append(z - x if z else 0)
return ans[::-1]
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/12/03/leetcode-daily-temperatures/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。