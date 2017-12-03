题目描述：

LeetCode 739. Daily Temperatures

Given a list of daily temperatures , produce a list that, for each day in the input, tells you how many days you would have to wait until a warmer temperature. If there is no future day for which this is possible, put 0 instead.

For example, given the list temperatures = [73, 74, 75, 71, 69, 72, 76, 73] , your output should be [1, 1, 4, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0] .

Note: The length of temperatures will be in the range [1, 30000] . Each temperature will be an integer in the range [30, 100] .

题目大意：

给定一组每日温度，求每一天最少需要等多少天可以达到更高的温度

解题思路：

字典minIdx[n]记录达到温度n的最小下标idx

倒序遍历温度列表temperatures，记当前温度为n，更新minIdx，从n + 1到100遍历minIdx，取最小值

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def dailyTemperatures(self, temperatures): """ :type temperatures: List[int] :rtype: List[int] """ minIdx = collections.defaultdict(int) ans = [] size = len(temperatures) for x in range(size - 1, -1, -1): n = temperatures[x] minIdx[n] = x z = 0 for y in range(n + 1, 101): if minIdx[y] and (minIdx[y] < z or not z): z = minIdx[y] ans.append(z - x if z else 0) return ans[::-1]

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/12/03/leetcode-daily-temperatures/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。