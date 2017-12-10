题目描述：

LeetCode 743. Network Delay Time

There are N network nodes, labelled 1 to N .

Given times , a list of travel times as directed edges times[i] = (u, v, w) , where u is the source node, v is the target node, and w is the time it takes for a signal to travel from source to target.

Now, we send a signal from a certain node K . How long will it take for all nodes to receive the signal? If it is impossible, return -1 .

Note:

N will be in the range [1, 100] . K will be in the range [1, N] . The length of times will be in the range [1, 6000] . All edges times[i] = (u, v, w) will have 1 <= u, v <= N and 1 <= w <= 100 .

题目大意：

给定N个节点，有向边集times，边用(u, v, w)表示(源点，汇点，权重)

从节点K向邻近节点广播消息，收到消息的节点重复此过程。求所有节点都收到消息所需要的最短时间

若存在消息无法送达的节点，返回-1

解题思路：

单源最短路（Dijkstra） + 优先队列

用邻接表构图，从K点出发执行Dijkstra算法

记录每个顶点的访问时间并更新最大值ans

最后判断访问的顶点数是否等于N，若不等于则返回-1，否则返回ans

Java代码：

class Solution { class Pair implements Comparable<Pair>{ public int node; public int time; public Pair(int node, int time) { this.node = node; this.time = time; } public int compareTo(Pair p) { return time - p.time; } } public int networkDelayTime(int[][] times, int N, int K) { PriorityQueue<Pair> queue = new PriorityQueue<>(); HashSet<Integer> visits = new HashSet<>(); HashMap<Integer, HashMap<Integer, Integer>> edges = new HashMap<>(); for (int[] t : times) { HashMap<Integer, Integer> edge = edges.get(t[0]); if (edge == null) { edge = new HashMap<>(); edges.put(t[0], edge); } edge.put(t[1], t[2]); } int ans = 0; queue.add(new Pair(K, 0)); while (!queue.isEmpty()) { Pair front = queue.poll(); if (visits.contains(front.node)) continue; ans = front.time; visits.add(front.node); HashMap<Integer, Integer> edge = edges.get(front.node); if (edge == null) continue; for (Map.Entry<Integer, Integer> entry : edge.entrySet()) { queue.add(new Pair(entry.getKey(), front.time + entry.getValue())); } } return visits.size() < N ? -1 : ans; } }

