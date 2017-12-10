题目描述：
LeetCode 743. Network Delay Time
There are
N network nodes, labelled
1 to
N.
Given
times, a list of travel times as directed edges
times[i] = (u, v, w), where
u is the source node,
v is the target node, and
w is the time it takes for a signal to travel from source to target.
Now, we send a signal from a certain node
K. How long will it take for all nodes to receive the signal? If it is impossible, return
-1.
Note:
Nwill be in the range
[1, 100].
Kwill be in the range
[1, N].
- The length of
timeswill be in the range
[1, 6000].
- All edges
times[i] = (u, v, w)will have
1 <= u, v <= Nand
1 <= w <= 100.
题目大意：
给定N个节点，有向边集times，边用(u, v, w)表示(源点，汇点，权重)
从节点K向邻近节点广播消息，收到消息的节点重复此过程。求所有节点都收到消息所需要的最短时间
若存在消息无法送达的节点，返回-1
解题思路：
单源最短路（Dijkstra） + 优先队列
用邻接表构图，从K点出发执行Dijkstra算法
记录每个顶点的访问时间并更新最大值ans
最后判断访问的顶点数是否等于N，若不等于则返回-1，否则返回ans
Java代码：
class Solution {
class Pair implements Comparable<Pair>{
public int node;
public int time;
public Pair(int node, int time) {
this.node = node;
this.time = time;
}
public int compareTo(Pair p) {
return time - p.time;
}
}
public int networkDelayTime(int[][] times, int N, int K) {
PriorityQueue<Pair> queue = new PriorityQueue<>();
HashSet<Integer> visits = new HashSet<>();
HashMap<Integer, HashMap<Integer, Integer>> edges = new HashMap<>();
for (int[] t : times) {
HashMap<Integer, Integer> edge = edges.get(t[0]);
if (edge == null) {
edge = new HashMap<>();
edges.put(t[0], edge);
}
edge.put(t[1], t[2]);
}
int ans = 0;
queue.add(new Pair(K, 0));
while (!queue.isEmpty()) {
Pair front = queue.poll();
if (visits.contains(front.node)) continue;
ans = front.time;
visits.add(front.node);
HashMap<Integer, Integer> edge = edges.get(front.node);
if (edge == null) continue;
for (Map.Entry<Integer, Integer> entry : edge.entrySet()) {
queue.add(new Pair(entry.getKey(), front.time + entry.getValue()));
}
}
return visits.size() < N ? -1 : ans;
}
}
