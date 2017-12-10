[LeetCode]Closest Leaf in a Binary Tree
作者是 发布于 LeetCode.

题目描述：

LeetCode 742. Closest Leaf in a Binary Tree

Given a binary tree where every node has a unique value, and a target key k, find the closest leaf node to target k in the tree.

A node is called a leaf if it has no children.

In the following examples, the input tree is represented in flattened form row by row. The actual root tree given will be a TreeNode object.

Example 1:

Input:
root = [1, 3, 2], k = 1
Diagram of binary tree:
          1
         / \
        3   2

Output: 2 (or 3)

Explanation: Either 2 or 3 is the closest leaf node to 1.

Example 2:

Input:
root = [1], k = 1
Output: 1

Explanation: The closest leaf node is the root node itself.

Example 3:

Input:
root = [1,2,3,4,null,null,null,5,null,6], k = 2
Diagram of binary tree:
             1
            / \
           2   3
          /
         4
        /
       5
      /
     6

Output: 3
Explanation: The leaf node with value 3 (and not the leaf node with value 6) is closest to the node with value 2.

Note:

  1. root represents a binary tree with at least 1 node and at most 1000 nodes.
  2. Every node has a unique node.val in range [1, 1000].
  3. There exists some node in the given binary tree for which node.val == k.

题目大意：

给定节点值均不重复的二叉树，求距离目标节点K最近的叶子节点的值

解题思路：

递归 + 非递归

递归遍历二叉树：

  找到值为k的节点knode，所有叶子节点leaves，构造字典parents存储节点值到其父节点的映射

求k的所有祖先节点（由近及远），记为kParents

遍历leaves，记当前节点为leaf：

  求leaf的所有祖先节点（由近及远），记为leafParents
  
  kParents和leafParents的公共部分即k到leaf的路径，更新答案

Python代码：

# Definition for a binary tree node.
# class TreeNode(object):
#     def __init__(self, x):
#         self.val = x
#         self.left = None
#         self.right = None

class Solution(object):
    def findClosestLeaf(self, root, k):
        """
        :type root: TreeNode
        :type k: int
        :rtype: int
        """
        parents = {}
        leaves = []
        self.knode = None
        def traverse(root):
            if root.val == k: self.knode = root
            if not root.left and not root.right:
                leaves.append(root)
                return
            for child in (root.left, root.right):
                if not child: continue
                traverse(child)
                parents[child.val] = root
        def findParents(node):
            ans = [node.val]
            while node.val in parents:
                node = parents[node.val]
                ans.append(node.val)
            return ans
        traverse(root)
        kParents = findParents(self.knode)
        ans, dist = None, 0x7FFFFFFF
        for leaf in leaves:
            leafParents = findParents(leaf)
            cross = [n for n in leafParents if n in kParents][0]
            ndist = leafParents.index(cross) + kParents.index(cross)
            if ndist < dist:
                dist = ndist
                ans = leaf
        return ans.val

 

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/12/10/leetcode-closest-leaf-in-a-binary-tree/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。

如果您喜欢这篇博文，欢迎您捐赠书影博客： ，查看支付宝二维码

Pingbacks已关闭。

暂无评论

张贴您的评论