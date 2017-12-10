题目描述：

LeetCode 742. Closest Leaf in a Binary Tree

Given a binary tree where every node has a unique value, and a target key k , find the closest leaf node to target k in the tree.

A node is called a leaf if it has no children.

In the following examples, the input tree is represented in flattened form row by row. The actual root tree given will be a TreeNode object.

Example 1:

Input: root = [1, 3, 2], k = 1 Diagram of binary tree: 1 / \ 3 2 Output: 2 (or 3) Explanation: Either 2 or 3 is the closest leaf node to 1.

Example 2:

Input: root = [1], k = 1 Output: 1 Explanation: The closest leaf node is the root node itself.

Example 3:

Input: root = [1,2,3,4,null,null,null,5,null,6], k = 2 Diagram of binary tree: 1 / \ 2 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 Output: 3 Explanation: The leaf node with value 3 (and not the leaf node with value 6) is closest to the node with value 2.

Note:

root represents a binary tree with at least 1 node and at most 1000 nodes. Every node has a unique node.val in range [1, 1000] . There exists some node in the given binary tree for which node.val == k .

题目大意：

给定节点值均不重复的二叉树，求距离目标节点K最近的叶子节点的值

解题思路：

递归 + 非递归

递归遍历二叉树： 找到值为k的节点knode，所有叶子节点leaves，构造字典parents存储节点值到其父节点的映射 求k的所有祖先节点（由近及远），记为kParents 遍历leaves，记当前节点为leaf： 求leaf的所有祖先节点（由近及远），记为leafParents kParents和leafParents的公共部分即k到leaf的路径，更新答案

Python代码：

# Definition for a binary tree node. # class TreeNode(object): # def __init__(self, x): # self.val = x # self.left = None # self.right = None class Solution(object): def findClosestLeaf(self, root, k): """ :type root: TreeNode :type k: int :rtype: int """ parents = {} leaves = [] self.knode = None def traverse(root): if root.val == k: self.knode = root if not root.left and not root.right: leaves.append(root) return for child in (root.left, root.right): if not child: continue traverse(child) parents[child.val] = root def findParents(node): ans = [node.val] while node.val in parents: node = parents[node.val] ans.append(node.val) return ans traverse(root) kParents = findParents(self.knode) ans, dist = None, 0x7FFFFFFF for leaf in leaves: leafParents = findParents(leaf) cross = [n for n in leafParents if n in kParents][0] ndist = leafParents.index(cross) + kParents.index(cross) if ndist < dist: dist = ndist ans = leaf return ans.val

